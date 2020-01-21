From Vajpayee to Shah: BJP Presidents’ list in chronological order

PM Modi congratulates BJP Nationwide President JP Nadda at a felicitation programme organised for the latter on the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on Jan 20, 2020.IANS

Jagat Prakash Nadda took over the reins as Bhartiya Janata Social gathering’s President from Amit Shah after being unanimously elected on Monday, January 20. He’s the 11th president of the social gathering after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took over as BJP’s first President in 1980. This is the timeline of BJP presidents since then.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1980-86)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee grew to become the primary President of the BJP upon its formation in 1980. The social gathering projected itself as centrist, making a serious shift from its strident politics of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Vajpayee grew to become the average face of the BJP and later went on to change into the primary non-Congress Prime Minister to finish a full five-year time period.

Lal Krishna Advani (1986-91, 1993- 98 and 2004-05)

LK Advani took over because the BJP President for the primary time in 1986 after Vajpayee’s time period. His succession, marked by a tectonic shift within the social gathering’s ideology hardline Hindutva. He led Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 to garner electoral assist by interesting Hindu nationalism.

Later, throughout his second time period from 1993, BJP grew to become the biggest social gathering in Lok Sabha in 1996 normal elections. After the BJP misplaced the Lok Sabha election in 2004, Advani took over because the social gathering’s President once more however resigned after his description of Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a secular chief precipitated controversy.

Murli Manohar Joshi (1991-93)

Dr Murli Manohar Joshi had been related to RSS for nearly fifty years earlier than succeeding LK Advani as BJP President. He performed a important function in Ram Janmabhoomi agitation and later served as a cupboard minister within the Vajpayee authorities.

Kushabhau Thakre (1998-2000)

He was a lesser-known determine exterior the social gathering. He grew to become the BJP President after Vajpayee-led NDA authorities took over energy in New Delhi. Throughout his tenure, the BJP resorted to the softer Hindutva for accommodating the view of different events within the coalition.

Bangaru Laxman (2000-01)

Laxman was the primary Dalit President of BJP however was pressured to resign after a short interval of 1 yr when he was caught taking bribe by a Tehelka-led sting operation.

Jana Krishnamurthi (2001-02)

He grew to become the performing President for a brief interval after Laxman’s resignation.

Venkaiah Naidu (2002-04)

After Krishnamurthi was inducted into Vajpayee’s cupboard, Venkaiah Naidu was elected because the BJP President. His elevation was seen as social gathering’s patriarch LK Advani regaining management with Hindu-nationalist inclination. He resigned after NDA misplaced Lok Sabha Election in 2004.

Rajnath Singh (2005-09 and 2013-14)

Rajnath Singh accomplished the remaining time period of LK Advani in 2005 and was later elected as full-time social gathering President. He held a number of positions in BJP and RSS, together with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. In his second time period, he performed an important function within the elevation of Narendra Modi because the social gathering’s Prime Ministerial candidate.

Nitin Gadkari (2009-13)

Gadkari grew to become the youngest President of BJP in 2009 and had robust assist from the management of RSS. He later resigned over the allegation of corruption throughout his tenure as minister in Maharashtra Authorities.

Amit Shah (2014-20)

Maybe essentially the most profitable BJP president on the subject of successful the election, a detailed Modi confidant, his election demonstrated the latter’s grip on the social gathering. He was made UP in cost for the 2014 Normal election the place BJP received 73 out of 80 seats. Later, he led his social gathering to a spectacular victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. He resigned after taking up as Dwelling Minister of India in 2019.