Front Range Christian squeaks by Gilpin County, wins 50-48

The Gilpin County Eagles narrowly misplaced to the Entrance Vary Christian Falcons in a 50-48 showdown on Friday.

Entrance Vary Christian was lead in scoring by Samuel Woo who accounted for 12 factors whereas additionally amassing two rebounds and one help. Christian Chisholm had a productive evening, recording 10 factors, 9 rebounds and two assists.

Gilpin County was paced in scoring by Stephen King who scored 22 factors whereas additionally allotting two assists. Blake Boulter recorded a double-double, scoring 13 factors and amassing 13 rebounds.

Gilpin County will keep residence and play Flatirons Academy, whereas Entrance Vary Christian will journey to play Dawson Faculty.

This story was created with expertise supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is on the market.