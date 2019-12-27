Front Runners To Host Two Huge WWE Pay-Per-View Events

WWE brings loads of consideration to any metropolis once they convey a Large four pay-per-view occasion into city. It seems that two big occasions may have already got areas penciled in.

Wrestle Votes stories that WWE has entrance runners to host the 2020 Survivor Sequence and 2021 Royal Rumble occasions. Nothing is official, however it’s apparently far sufficient alongside to report.

Supply: Location information… clear entrance runners, if not already official: 2020 Survivor Sequence: Dallas, TX 2021 Royal Rumble: Seattle, WA

WWE likes to announce their huge occasions to offer sufficient time for followers to make plans. These vacation spot occasions could possibly be huge for Dallas and Seattle respectively.