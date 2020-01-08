Fucked Up – “In View” (The Tragically Hip Cover)

The Tragically Hip have been beloved nationwide treasures of their native Canada. They attained that stature lengthy earlier than frontman Gord Downie's demise in 2017, however Downie's terminal mind most cancers prognosis impressed many Canucks to specific their admiration, generally by masking the Hip's music.

One of many newest tributes comes from proggy Toronto hardcore legends Fucked Up. The group's lead growler Damian Abraham revealed an essay about loving the Hip and nonetheless being punk in 2016. Then, final October, he and his bandmates launched a restricted version 7 ″ that includes a canopy of “In View” from the Hip's 2006 album World Container .

Solely 200 copies have been pressed, however concern not: The quilt has now made its manner on-line by way of Indie 88. Hear beneath.