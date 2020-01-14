Fuel dump by LAX-bound jet falls on playground, officials say

News

January 15, 2020
CUDAHY, Calif. — Gas apparently dumped by an plane returning to Los Angeles Worldwide Airport descended onto an elementary faculty playground Tuesday, hearth officers mentioned.

Firefighters had been assessing “multiple patients” on the faculty within the suburban metropolis of Cudahy, California, the Los Angeles Hearth Division public data officer tweeted.

The flight monitoring web site FlightAware exhibits that Delta Air Strains Flight 89 to Shanghai, China, departed LAX and circled again over Southern California and returned to the airport on Tuesday.

An e mail and phone message in search of remark was left with the airline.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman didn’t have any quick data.

