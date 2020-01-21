January 21, 2020 | 2:08pm

n worker of Tokyo Electrical Energy Co’s (TEPCO) makes use of a geiger counter subsequent to storage tanks for radioactive water at TEPCO’s tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear energy plant in Okuma city, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Reuters

TOKYO — Fukushima prefecture, residence to the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear energy plant, on Tuesday reassured members and spectators on the Olympic torch relay this 12 months that they’d not want to fret about radiation publicity.

The four-month torch relay forward of the 2020 Olympics will start on March 26 at J-Village, a soccer coaching heart in Fukushima that served as a frontline operations base for staff who battled the 2011 nuclear disaster.

Of greater than 24,000 monitoring spots alongside the relay route in Fukushima, one in Iitate village, 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, had the best studying, at zero.77 microsieverts per hour, the prefecture’s December survey outcomes confirmed.

A four-hour keep there would deliver radiation publicity to three.08 microsieverts, or zero.003 millisieverts, properly under the federal government’s goal of preserving the general public’s annual publicity arising from the nuclear accident under 1 millisievert.

By comparability, an air traveler is uncovered to zero.1 to zero.2 millisieverts of radiation throughout a spherical journey between Tokyo and New York.

“This won’t be posing any problem for holding the torch relay,” the Fukushima prefecture mentioned in an announcement.

The radiation stage in Iitate is about 20 instances increased than that of downtown Tokyo, which registered at zero.037 microsieverts per hour on Tuesday, in line with the online web page of Japan’s nuclear watchdog, the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

A magnitude 9 earthquake and big tsunami hit japanese Japan on March 11, 2011, triggering the worst nuclear catastrophe since Chernobyl in 1986.

The buildup of contaminated water on the crippled Fukushima plant, operated by Tokyo Electrical Energy, has hampered what will likely be a decades-long restoration and alarmed neighboring nations.

Athletes from at the very least one nation, South Korea, are planning to deliver radiation detectors and their very own meals this summer season.

The torch relay will happen in Fukushima for 3 days to March 28, throughout which greater than 260 individuals will carry the flame, earlier than it begins to crisscross Japanese archipelago within the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics beginning on July 24.