Full patch notes for Cadence of Hyrule on Nintendo Switch

Cadence of Hyrule obtained some pretty free downloadable content material this week on the Nintendo Swap and it was an surprising shock. The sport was additionally up to date to Model 1.1.zero and we now have the total patch notes. Right here’s the modifications you must discover in Model 1.1.zero. Be warned as there are some spoilers.

Added Octavo as a playable character with distinctive story marketing campaign, unlockable by finishing the sport as soon as.

Added Dungeon Mode, a mode for taking part in via the sport in a brand new method, nearer to the unique NecroDancer expertise

Added shrines, mysterious objects that seem in dungeons, with unknown results.

Added some new stage era options, each in dungeons and the overworld.

Added four new achievements regarding Octavo, dungeon mode, and shrines

Adjusted the random distribution for spawning sure forms of dungeon objects, to higher guarantee seed consistency

Enable the participant to hold a number of copies of every scroll sort

Add UI for altering weapons of the helper characters throughout the Ganon struggle

Add show of the present world era seed to the pause menu, so it may be recreated later in seeded mode

Mounted some bugs the place a number of dialogues/cutscenes might be activated directly, with unintended outcomes

Mounted a bug the place Ganon might be defeated with a bomb throughout the between-phase cutscene

Mounted a bug the place getting hit by a bomb and utilizing the hookshot on the identical beat might trigger the participant to maneuver incorrectly

Mounted a bug the place utilizing the hookshot would add further steps to the participant’s step depend in mounted beat mode

Mounted a bug the place objects might be duplicated by accumulating them and transferring between screens on the similar time

Mounted an exploit that allowed some bosses to be cheesed with projectiles from exterior the boss enviornment

many different bug fixes

