Full patch notes for Cadence of Hyrule on Nintendo Switch

Cadence of Hyrule obtained some beautiful free downloadable content material this week on the Nintendo Swap and it was an sudden shock. The sport was additionally up to date to Model 1.1.zero and we now have the complete patch notes. Right here’s the modifications it’s best to discover in Model 1.1.zero. Be warned as there are some spoilers.

Added Octavo as a playable character with distinctive story marketing campaign, unlockable by finishing the sport as soon as.

Added Dungeon Mode, a mode for taking part in by means of the sport in a brand new approach, nearer to the unique NecroDancer expertise

Added shrines, mysterious objects that seem in dungeons, with unknown results.

Added some new stage era options, each in dungeons and the overworld.

Added four new achievements regarding Octavo, dungeon mode, and shrines

Adjusted the random distribution for spawning sure sorts of dungeon gadgets, to higher guarantee seed consistency

Enable the participant to hold a number of copies of every scroll sort

Add UI for altering weapons of the helper characters through the Ganon struggle

Add show of the present world era seed to the pause menu, so it may be recreated later in seeded mode

Fastened some bugs the place a number of dialogues/cutscenes could possibly be activated directly, with unintended outcomes

Fastened a bug the place Ganon could possibly be defeated with a bomb through the between-phase cutscene

Fastened a bug the place getting hit by a bomb and utilizing the hookshot on the identical beat might trigger the participant to maneuver incorrectly

Fastened a bug the place utilizing the hookshot would add further steps to the participant’s step rely in fastened beat mode

Fastened a bug the place gadgets could possibly be duplicated by accumulating them and shifting between screens on the identical time

Fastened an exploit that allowed some bosses to be cheesed with projectiles from outdoors the boss area

many different bug fixes

