‘Fuming’ Shah Rukh Khan lost his cool and almost punched host for his prank (Throwback)

Ramez Galal, Shah Rukh Khan

Egyptian comic and host of Ramez Underground, Ramez Galal, recognized for pulling some hilarious pranks on celebrities like Paris Hilton and Antonio Banderas; rubbed Shah Rukh Khan the incorrect approach along with his prank. In a totally hatched out prank, Shah Rukh was leaving for an interview by way of a desert when the motive force misplaced his approach and landed in quicksand. As per the prank, the automobile and the motive force sink whereas Shah Rukh and two extra individuals within the automobile strive their finest to remain afloat.

The prank

Ramez places on a Komodo dragon costume and comes hissing in the direction of SRK. Whereas Shah Rukh seems afraid, he tries his finest to cease the 2 folks from sinking. SRK tries to hush away the dragon however to no avail. After coming near Shah Rukh, Ramez takes off his costume and exhibits his face to him. An un-amused Shah Rukh loses his cool and lashes out at him. He may even be heard saying, “”That is nonsense you bought me all the way in which from India to do that sh*t?.”

Understanding that he most likely took the prank a bit too far, Ramez begins apologising to Shah Rukh who pushes him to the bottom and nearly lands a punch at him saying, “You want me to make this funnier?”

Although Shah Rukh smiles on the finish whether or not or not whether or not he forgave Ramez remained unknown. Whether or not or not Shah Rukh was part of this prank additionally may by no means be confirmed.

Shah Rukh’s remorse over Zero

For the previous couple of years, Shah Rukh Khan has not been in a position to ship a single hit film. His movies like – Jab Harry Met Sejal, Zero, Raees; none of them managed to create the identical magic as his earlier movies. In a latest interview, Shahrukh spoke about his failures, hits and way more. When requested in regards to the failure of his final launch Zero, which didn’t get a great response from the viewers, SRK admitted of getting made unhealthy movies. The actor additional acknowledged that he can’t intellectualize, simplify or oversimplify a failure or successful with thirty years of expertise within the discipline of filmmaking.