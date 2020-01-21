Funko Unveils Line of Pop Figures for Cyberpunk 2077, Shows Off New Character

With the London Toy Honest presently underway, Funko confirmed off its new line of Pop! figures that characteristic just a few Cyberpunk 2077 characters. The standard suspects stand entrance and heart–Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand, in addition to female and male variations of V. Apparently, the Funko information additionally brings with it the revealing of a brand new character, Takemura. On the time of writing, not one of the Pop! for Cyberpunk 2077 figures have a launch date.

Johnny Silverhand will obtain two totally different Pop! figures. One wears sun shades, with two pistols drawn; the opposite is kneeling, sun shades in hand. The male model of V can even get two figures, although one is a GameStop-exclusive glow at midnight mannequin. In response to the GameStop listings, every of the 5 will price $11.99.

See all of them within the publish under from Funko’s official Twitter account:

2020 London Toy Honest Reveals: Cyberpunk 2077! #FunkoLTF #Funko #ToyFair #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/eYqZ0vrHN2 — Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 20, 2020

For some motive, Takemura isn’t featured within the above Funko publish. Nonetheless, the determine is on the market to preorder by way of choose on-line storefronts, akin to Leisure Earth and the UK’s Pop in a Field. Particulars on Takemura and his function in Cyberpunk 2077 presently stay below wraps. His participating within the first wave of Pop! figures alongside the title’s major characters suggests he’ll play a reasonably main half, although. Get a take a look at the mysterious character under:

CD Projekt RED just lately delayed Cyberpunk 2077 out of its April 16th launch date. The long-awaited sci-fi recreation will now hit shops later this yr in September.

[Source: Funko via Digital Spy]