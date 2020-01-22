FUREY: Canada’s new China committee is exactly what’s needed

It’s time to revise the outdated saying about how all roads result in Rome. As a result of in the event you take a survey of all the large information tales on the market, you’ll see that there’s one other nation that’s change into the frequent thread in a lot of what Canada’s coping with proper now, and that nation is China.

Two of Canada’s high information tales on Wednesday concerned China. The primary one is the event of the Wuhan coronavirus and whether or not or not Canada’s public well being protocols are well-equipped to take care of this problem. It at first appears alarmist to be so involved about an sickness that’s primarily targeted within the Hubei province of China.

However public well being consultants in Canada – and Toronto specifically – bear in mind how the SARS virus that killed 44 Canadians first started in China’s Guangdong province. Additionally they bear in mind how China downplayed the illness when it first broke and was gradual in reporting instances to the World Well being Group.

China has solely change into extra centralized and duplicitous for the reason that rise of Xi Jinping in 2012 so there’s no purpose to imagine related issues gained’t occur now. Warning should prevail, the consultants advise us.

Then there may be the start of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s court docket proceedings to find out whether or not or not she’ll be extradited to the US to faces prices there on this ongoing saga that has seen Beijing more and more flip the screws towards Canada.

This newest spherical descended right into a farce because it was revealed that protesters standing in entrance of the courthouse holding “Free Ms. Meng” indicators have been the truth is younger actors who have been informed by unknown sources that they’d be paid $150 for 2 hours of additional work in a film.

And that’s not all. The large political information of the day was that former Quebec Premier Jean Charest introduced he wouldn’t be working for federal Conservative chief. There would have been a number of issues that dogged a Charest candidacy however one which notably upset the grassroots have been reviews that he’d executed work for Huawei, advising them on 5G entry and the Meng case.

All roads certainly. China’s shadow looms over a lot in Canadian society – from public well being to the rule of regulation to home politics, as these current tales spotlight, to actual property, nationwide safety, espionage and extra, because the previous couple of years have made clear.

But you wouldn’t understand it from the way in which the Liberal authorities talks about China. They talk about these points in isolation, on a case by case foundation. However they gained’t talk about China as one massive theme – as a rising world superpower requiring an in depth strategic response from Canada if we’re to keep away from frequently getting the quick finish of the stick in our dealings with this authoritarian regime.

Fortunately, Parliamentarians led by a movement from Conservative MP Erin O’Toole have compelled the difficulty and this overdue dialog is lastly getting underway with the creation of a particular Home of Commons committee trying into the Canada-China relationship.

Whereas the Liberals tried to dam the creation of the committee, they have been reminded of their weakened hand beneath minority governance when the NDP and Bloc joined with the Conservatives to see the movement cross. The committee held its first assembly on Monday, the place they agreed to name Dominic Barton, our Ambassador to China, as one in every of their first witnesses.

This committee shouldn’t be handled as a mere partisan train, an try and disgrace the Liberals for his or her screw-ups on this file. It’s a lot larger than that.

In lots of respects, getting our relationship proper with China – a rustic that desires our pure assets, that desires to purchase up our delicate corporations, that desires to carry us much more beneath its wing – is an existential concern for Canada. (To additional perceive simply how dire the scenario is decide up a duplicate of Canadian international correspondent Jonathan Manthorpe’s necessary new guide Claws of The Panda.)

In 1947, American diplomat George F. Kennan wrote a well-known doc generally known as The Lengthy Telegram primarily based on his time stationed in the us that, for the primary time, actually outlined who the Soviets have been, what they wished, how they sought to perform their targets and what all of this meant for the US. This was one of many early seeds planted by the U.S. in the course of the Chilly Battle, and there would have been no victory with out such a clear-headed reckoning to pave the way in which.

The brand new Chilly Battle with China is completely different in lots of respects from the one with the Soviets. What stays the identical although is the necessity to sit down and speak it out, addressing all points.

The Liberal authorities is sheepish about this however it seems that, fortunately, the committee is just not. Canadians ought to pay shut consideration to the committee hearings and supply encouragement to the Conservative, Bloc and NDP members that sit on it as they do that necessary work.