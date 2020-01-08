FUREY: Iran is withholding the black box – as Canadians we can’t tolerate that

What a distinction 24 hours could make. When Canadians wakened Tuesday they’d have discovered that one of many high political talkers was what to make of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new facial hair.

The usually carefully groomed PM was now not his baby-faced self upon his return from an prolonged trip in Costa Rica. As an alternative, he was sporting a salt-and-pepper beard that had the press and social media onlookers making an attempt to unravel what this all meant and if it signalled some calculated try and make the often unserious Trudeau look extra like an elder statesmen.

But when Tuesday introduced us Kardashian-style fodder, Wednesday was the precise reverse. It introduced heartbreak and sorrow. The nation woke as much as the tragic information Ukrainian passenger aircraft had crashed because it was leaving Iran’s fundamental airport in Tehran, killing all on board, together with 63 Canadians.

All through the day we realized simply among the tales of the handfuls of individuals killed, who hailed from totally different components of our nation.

What we didn’t study although was how the crash occurred. Whereas Iranian authorities rushed to label the incident a mechanical failure, Ukrainian authorities and different specialists stepped in to say the trigger remained unclear.

There was a number of hypothesis from specialists and analysts on-line that the aircraft may have been unintentionally downed by anti-aircraft weaponry. Even the likelihood that the crash had one thing to do with the battle in Iraq between the US and Iran ought to be sufficient to provide us pause.

We’re very comfy right here in Canada, blessed to be geographically remoted in our little nook of the world with solely the U.S. on our borders. We’re not like these nations throughout the pond who’re at all times inside missile vary of a lot of dodgy regimes. No, right here in Canada we now have the luxurious of taking a look at world affairs as an educational train or one thing to make snarky remarks about on-line.

Now we discover ourselves thrust in the midst of the most recent Center Jap quagmire, due to each the aircraft crash and the truth that Canadian troops are nonetheless stationed in Iraq.

Proper now, Iran is refusing to launch the black field for others to analyze the reason for the crash. That is unacceptable. It ought to anger us. Canadians make up the second-largest nationality of these killed on the flight, behind the 82 Iranians.

U.S. President Donald Trump didn’t even point out the aircraft crash throughout his Wednesday afternoon press convention. We will’t depend on his administration to take cost of this specific scenario. It’s as much as us to guide on this file and rally our associates and allies to demand Iran hand over the block field.

It is a time that calls out for management. It’s the kind of scenario we don’t usually see in Canadian politics.

Initially the one substantial assertion from a Canadian politician was from Transport Minister Marc Garneau, saying Canada would supply to help within the investigation. He made it sound like we had been disinterested observers accessible on standby and never the nation that, second to Iran, had misplaced essentially the most variety of residents. It wasn’t sufficient and we ought to be urgently insinuating ourselves within the scenario.

Then Trudeau launched stronger remarks later that day: “Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians’ questions are answered.” Good.

However let’s remember to maintain Trudeau to this and see that the federal authorities delivers.