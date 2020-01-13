FUREY: The Iran protests – it’s about being on the right side of history

We’re on the cusp of one thing really historic taking place in Iran. Individuals are taking to the streets in nice quantity to name for the top of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime, to name for liberty and freedom and a greater future. They’re additionally calling for allies, for individuals within the free world, to face with them and amplify their voices.

Will Canadians rise to the event? The present second requires us to cease and mirror, as that is a type of points the place the stakes are nothing in need of being on the precise facet of historical past.

For many years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has terrorized its personal individuals — imprisoning, torturing and murdering them. For years, individuals have taken to the streets to say sufficient is sufficient.

This time is totally different although. This time, america, Canada and different nations are concerned.

Previous protests in Iran have generated little Western media protection and have didn’t seize our creativeness. Even final 12 months, when Khamenei personally ordered the quashing of activists which led to the killing of 1,500 individuals by the federal government, even then, we didn’t take observe. Now although, we’re lastly paying consideration.

Iranians are chanting “death to the dictator” and “resignation is not enough.” They need their sadistic leaders faraway from workplace and placed on trial to face justice.

In response, Iranian safety forces fired ammunition and tear gasoline into the gang. That is what the regime does — they assault and kill their very own individuals after which lie about it and attempt to cowl it up.

U.S. President Donald Trump posted this to Twitter because the repression unfolded: “To the leaders of Iran — DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the world is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching.”

On Monday morning, I spoke with Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad. She stated the vital factor was for Canadians to concentrate, to observe and pay attention, and to amplify the voices of the protesters.

“Right now people are mad, not just because of their own government,” Alinejad stated. “People are furious about the Western reaction, with the silence of the world. When they see that people are getting killed, but still the Western governments do not dare to openly support human rights and ask the United Nations to make an open investigation into the killings and about the 7,000 people in prison.”

Trump has issued his tweet. Now it’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s flip.

To this point, Trudeau has completed a superb job on insisting that Iran has rather more to do and faces extra inquiries to reply concerning the crash. He didn’t bow to them once they initially known as him a liar concerning the missile strike.

However Trudeau now must step up and facet with the protesters. A single social media submit from Trudeau, as we’ve realized, can go a protracted technique to making a problem go viral.

That’s wanted very a lot proper now. As a result of sadly, too many Canadians have misplaced their ethical compass and don’t know how you can navigate this challenge. They assume that is all about looking for insulting issues to say about Trump, utterly oblivious to how all such an strategy does is flip the 57 Canadian lives misplaced right into a prop for his or her partisan antics.

…The collateral harm of this irresponsible, harmful, ill-conceived habits? 63 Canadians needlessly misplaced their lives within the crossfire, together with the household of one in all my MLF colleagues (his spouse 11 12 months previous son)! We’re mourning and I’m furious. Michael McCain. — Maple Leaf Meals (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

Take Maple Leaf Meals CEO Michael McCain. The self-indulgent govt commandeered his firm’s Twitter account to denounce the “narcissist in Washington,” blaming Trump solely for the airplane crash — which noticed a Maple Leaf Meals worker’s spouse and baby killed. But he supplied no names nor footage of the deceased, no touching tributes. As an alternative, McCain made all of it about himself and his political ramblings. Who’s calling who a narcissist?

This needs to be a time to place partisanship apart and notice what’s actually at stake. It’s time to rally collectively and help the individuals of Iran and regime change from inside.

