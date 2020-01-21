‘Furious’ Ajay Devgn about walking out of Kapil’s show: We left as he had not reached sets (Throwback)

The spat between Kapil Sharma and journalist Vickey Lalwani













There was a section when a number of of Kapil Sharma Present’s episodes have been postponed or cancelled as a consequence of his being unavailable. It was mentioned that Kapil had typically even failed to tell the makers and the company about his delay or that he won’t flip up.

Ajay Devgn additionally had an analogous expertise. Alongside along with his crew of Baadshaho, Ajay had reached Kapil Sharma Present’s units to advertise his movie. Nevertheless, he needed to go away when Kapil didn’t flip up even after a number of hours of ready.

Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma

Ajay’s take

Speaking about it, Ajay Devgn had mentioned, “Shows have been cancelled quite a number of times. I really don’t know what happened exactly. But reports said that we left the sets in anger. We did not leave in anger. We left as he had not reached the sets till then. He’s a friend. When I’ll talk to him next, we’ll get to know what was wrong. Kapil must have had some problem. But I really don’t know. So, if there is anger or not, I can’t really answer your question.”

In his defence, Kapil Sharma had advised Bombay Occasions, “Ajay (Devgn) sir can’t be upset with me either, we share birthdays. I haven’t been able to speak with him as he is busy travelling, but there is no bad blood.”

Vidya Balan, Kapil Sharma

When Vidya walked out

Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal have been additionally made to attend for a number of hours, submit which they left the units. There was a time when a livid Vidya Balan had walked out of the present after being made to attend for six hours. As per an India Immediately report, Vidya Balan had come to advertise her movie – Begun Jaan – however was made to attend for shut to 6 hours with none replace of when precisely would Kapil flip up for the shoot. After staying affected person and ready for over six hours, Vidya misplaced her cool and walked out.

However Kapil got here quickly after and known as Vidya up. Kapil not solely requested her to return again however even apologized to her for the delay. Whereas many different celebs would have refused to return again, it was Vidya’s regard for Kapil that made her return. The duo shot for a superb episode collectively and left us with many memorable moments.