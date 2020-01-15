Furious aunt hits out at Home Bargains

By Religion Ridler For Mailonline

15 January 2020

A mom has hit out at Residence Bargains after a Christmas get together glitter she purchased from the shop allegedly dyed her one-year-old niece’s hair inexperienced.

Liz Robinson purchased the ‘#Sleigh The Look’ beauty glitter from the low cost retailer in Crosby, Merseyside on December eight for an upcoming festive get collectively.

She then took the small bundle to a relative’s home in Litherland, the place her three-year-old niece opened the small bottle.

The livid aunt has since claimed the glitter has dyed her youthful niece’s hair inexperienced and stained the cream carpet – resulting in a household row.

Liz Robinson, from Bootle, claims a glitter she purchased from Residence Bargains for a Christmas get together dyed her one-year-old niece’s hair inexperienced

Liz, from Bootle, stated: ‘Lola, my three-year-old niece, opened the pack after I wasn’t trying. It went in all places, as you’ll be able to think about.

‘Ruby is just one and it bought in her hair. And it stained the carpet. We won’t get the dye out’.

Liz stated the glitter – which is clearly marked for ‘grownup use solely’ – had a product warning on the packaging, however she claims she purchased it within the youngsters’s part of the store.

She stated: ‘I seen the product warning after my niece opened it. It was too late then.’

Liz stated the glitter – which is clearly marked for ‘grownup use solely’ – had a product warning on the again however she claims she purchased it within the youngsters’s part of the store

The aunt additionally claimed the festive beauty product additionally dyed her relative’s carpet vibrant inexperienced

The aunt now needs to warn others of the potential danger of the product.

She added: ‘I’ve phoned Residence Bargains and emailed them. However the response has been actually disappointing.’

A spokeswoman for Residence Bargains confirmed the product was bought in considered one of their shops.

She added: ‘Residence Bargains can’t touch upon particular person circumstances – we’d encourage the shopper to get in contact with our customer support staff the place we are able to help additional.’