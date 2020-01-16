Furious Donald Trump DENIES knowing Lev Parnas, saying they just took photos together

Donald Trump repeated on Thursday that he would not know Lev Parnas, the indicted affiliate of Rudy Giuliani, and dismissed photographs of the 2 of them taken collectively as footage at a fundraiser.

The president mentioned time and again throughout an Oval Workplace occasion on college prayer that he would not know Parnas, an affiliate of Giuliani who’s dealing with prices of unlawful marketing campaign donations to a Tremendous PAC that helps Trump.

‘I do not know him,’ Trump informed reporters. ‘I do not know Parnas aside from I assume I had footage taken, which I do with hundreds of individuals.’

‘I do not know him in any respect, do not know what he is about. Do not know the place he comes from. Know nothing about him,’ he mentioned. By one rely he denied realizing Parnas 14 occasions.

Shortly after his denials aired, Parnas’ lawyer launched yet one more new picture of them collectively, this time a video of them talking at Mar-a-Lago. He used the soundtrack of Collectively Once more on the video.

Donald Trump repeated on Thursday as many as 14 occasions that he would not know Lev Parnas, the indicted affiliate of Rudy Giuliani

You certain they did not communicate Mr. President: Lev Parnas’ lawyer launched this video of them collectively at Mar-a-Lago

‘I do not consider I’ve ever met him.’ The Home Intelligence Committee launched this of the 2 collectively in a doc dump Wednesday

Have we met? I am certain we’ve not! President Trump dismissed a photographs of him and Parnas as simply taken at a fundraiser

You will have to assist me out, I do not consider we’re acquainted: Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas (second and third from left) pictured with Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani. Pence additionally denied he knew ‘the man’

No, whole stranger, so sorry: President Donald Trump alongside Lev Parnas in Florida earlier than his election

Actually, I am unable to place him in any respect: One more image of the 2 collectively, this time within the Trump Lodge in D.C. has been launched by Lev Parnas’ lawyer

And who’re you? No, I am sorry, by no means met you. Lev Parnas and Trump at Christmas time in an undated

I take hundreds of photographs: Lev Parnas and Donald Trump haven’t but reached that variety of footage collectively, however there are actually a couple of

Nice to make your acquaintance for the primary time: Lev Parnas and Donald Trump on the door of what seems to be Mar-a-Lago

Shortly after he made his feedback, Parnas’ lawyer Joesph Bondy launched a video of Trump with Parnas at Mar-a-Lago in 2017. Bondy, who had posted photographs of Parnas with Trump and members of the primary household, vowed to put up extra if the president denied realizing his consumer. The soundtrack to the video ‘Collectively Once more’ by Janet Jackson.

‘@realDonaldTrump, the “I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he comes from, know nothing about him” man, w Lev Parnas & Roman Nasirov, former head of Ukrainian Fiscal Service, at Mar-a-Lago 2017,’ Bondy wrote. He added the hashtags: ‘#LevRemembers #LetLevSpeak #TheyAllKnew’

Nasirov was indicted in 2017 for stealing $2 billion hryvnias (UAH) ($75 million) in tax income. He was ordered to pay compensation.

Trump, in the meantime, mentioned repeated he solely met Parnas at a fundraiser the place it is common for a politician to take footage with donors.

‘I do not even know who this man is aside from I assume he attended fundraisers so I take an image with him. I am in a room, I take footage with folks. I take hundreds and hundreds of images with folks on a regular basis. Hundreds in the course of the course of a yr, and oftentimes I will be taking an image with any individual, I am going to say I’m wondering what newspaper that one’s going to seem in. I do not know him. Maybe he is a tremendous man. Maybe he isn’t. I do know nothing about him,’ Trump mentioned.

He added that he is additionally by no means spoken to him.

‘I do not know him. I do not consider I’ve ever spoken to him. I meet hundreds of individuals,’ he mentioned. ‘I had by no means had a dialog that I keep in mind with him.’

And he mentioned of Parnas: ‘I do not want the assistance of a person that I by no means met earlier than.’

Trump wasn’t the one administration official denying having met Parnas. Vice President Mike Pence informed reporters touring with him in Florida: ‘I don’t know the man.’

The president additionally mentioned he did not know something a couple of letter Rudy Giuliani, his private lawyer, despatched to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Could requesting a gathering.

Giuliani had written to Zelensky in capability as Trump’s private lawyer and requested the sit down. It was revealed in a tranche of paperwork launched by the Home Intelligence Committee this week.

P.S. WE DON’T KNOW HIM EITHER SAY KELLYANNE AND PENCE….

No, I do not consider we have now: Mike Pence was the most recent to say ‘I do not know the man,’ with an inevitable image rising

We have by no means met, in fact we are able to have : Lev Parnas’ lawyer tweeted this picture simply after Kellyanne Conway climbed aboard the fast-moving denial prepare

Lev Parnas with Rudy Giuliani in December 2018 at President George H.W. Bush’s funeral service

I do not find out about this both: DOnald Trump mentioned he knew nothing about this letter wherein Rudy Giuliani mentioned he acted with the ‘data and consent’ of the president in Ukraine

Lev Parnas with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

‘I do not know something in regards to the letter,’ Trump mentioned. ‘I did not find out about his particular letter but when he wrote a letter, it would not have been a giant deal. Rudy was at all times — it was essential to Rudy that I be an excellent president and that is okay with me.’

The introductory letter from Giuliani to Zelensky on private letterhead states it is written ‘in my capacity as a personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent.’

The letter is dated Could 10, proper after Zelensky’s election. The previous New York Metropolis requests a private assembly days in a while a matter he doesn’t determine.

The launched paperwork additionally present notes scribbled on Ritz Carlton stationary from the Ritz Carlton in Vienna, presumably by Parnas, who was each a consumer and affiliate of Giuliani in his efforts to stress the brand new Ukrainian president to research the Bidens.

‘Get Zalensky to announce that the Biden case can be investigated,’ reads one notation in massive lettering, utilizing one other spelling President Volodymyr Zelensky’s identify.

Trump has mentioned repeatedly he would not know Parnas nor one other indicted Giuliani affiliate, Igor Fruman.

Parnas lawyer Joseph Bondy has launched quite a few photographs of Parnas and Trump and Parnas and Trump relations.

Parnas has been on a media tour in current days to speak about his work within the Ukraine with Giuliani. The White Home has accused him of making an attempt to remain out of jail.

Parnas mentioned Wednesday that the actions taken with the Ukraine the place ‘all in regards to the 2020’ presidential election and holding Trump in workplace.

‘That was the way in which everybody considered it,’ Parnas informed CNN’s Anderson Cooper. ‘It was all about 2020 to ensure he had one other 4 years.’

‘I imply, there was no different purpose for doing it,’ he added.

His assertion disputes the president’s declare that his request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to research Joe Biden stemmed from considerations about corruption.

Lev Parnas informed CNN’s Anderson Cooper the actions taken with the Ukraine the place ‘all in regards to the 2020’ presidential election and holding Donald Trump in workplace

Trump is dealing with two counts of impeachment on allegations he with held practically $400 million in navy support to the Ukraine to stress them into investigating his political rivals. He has denied the cost.

However the newest revelations from Parnas come after the Home Intelligence Committee launched a trove of paperwork displaying Parnas and Giuliani’s try to satisfy with Zelensky together with Parnas’ conversations with Republican donor Robert Hyde, now a congressional candidate, about then-Ambassador the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Parnas additionally charged that Republican members of Congress, who in the course of the impeachment hearings argued President Trump was making an attempt to finish corruption within the Ukraine, knew what was occurring.

‘All of them know. They’ve a conscience,’ he mentioned, including ‘it is a disgrace.’

He informed CNN his work for Giuliani was all about getting Zelensky or former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to announce an investigation into Biden or Burisma, the Ukrainian fuel firm that had Hunter Biden on its board till final yr.

‘So far as I do know, the one factor we cared about – and we had been the group – was to get Zelensky or Poroshenko or any individual to make the press launch announcement into the Biden investigation.’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper requested him: ‘What’s fascinating about what you simply mentioned is it is to not launch an investigation. … It is to make an announcement of an investigation. That is what mattered.’

‘Proper,’ Parnas agreed. ‘As a result of no person trusted them to do an investigation.’

He additionally claimed Vice President Mike Pence was conscious of what was occurring however added: ‘I am undecided if he knew all the pieces.’

Cooper requested him how he knew all this stuff.

Parnas mentioned it is as a result of he talked to Giuliani on daily basis.

‘As a result of we might communicate on daily basis. I knew all the pieces that was occurring. I imply, after Rudy would communicate with the president or come from the White Home, I used to be the primary individual he briefed. I imply, we had a relationship. We had been that shut. I imply, we had been collectively from morning tonight. He took me – I imply, each interview he would do, I’d be sitting over there whereas he was doing the interviews,’ he mentioned.

Parnas additionally claimed Republican members of Congress – like Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan – who defended Trump knew the Ukraine marketing campaign was not about combating corruption

Parnas labored with Giuliani to try to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak in regards to the Bidens

Parnas added that ‘everyone that was near Trump knew that this was a thorn within the facet.’

He additionally mentioned former Nationwide Safety Adviser John Bolton could be a great witness to the occasions.

‘I feel Bolton is a crucial witness. I feel we might slot in all of the dots. As a result of he was on the bottom there and he was over right here,’ Parnas mentioned.

He added: ‘I would be very prepared to testify.’

Pence aide Marc Brief informed DailyMail.com that Parnas would say something ‘within the hopes of staying out of jail.

‘Democrat witnesses have testified below oath in direct contradiction to Lev Parnas statements final night time. That is quite simple: Lev Parnas is below a multi-count indictment and can say something to anyone who will hear in hopes of staying out of jail. It is no shock that solely the liberal media is listening to him,’ he mentioned.

Brief did not elaborate as to which witnesses he was referring to and the way they contradicted Parnas.

White Home Counselor Kellyanne Conway dismissed Parnas as an attention-seeker.

‘No person on TV like that’s below oath. And he clearly is determined to get consideration,’ she informed reporters on the White Home Thursday morning.

And White Home press secretary Stephanie Grishman made an analogous cost towards Parnas, who, together with colleague Igor Fruman, has been charged with making unlawful marketing campaign donations to an excellent PAC supporting the president.

‘These allegations are being made by a person who’s presently out on bail for federal crimes and is determined to cut back his publicity to jail,’ she informed NBC Information in a press release.

‘The details have not modified — the president did nothing incorrect and this impeachment, which was manufactured and carried out by the Democrats has been a sham from the beginning,’ Grisham mentioned.

Moreover, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, one of many president’s fiercest defenders in the course of the impeachment hearings, admitted he did know Parnas after initially denying it.

‘I used to be in shock after I was watching the hearings and after I noticed Devin Nunes sitting up there,’ Parnas informed MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

He added he was additionally curious as to why Derek Harvey, a Nunes aide he mentioned he labored with on the shadow marketing campaign within the Ukraine, was current on the listening to.

‘They had been concerned in getting all these items on Biden,’ he mentioned.

‘It is onerous to see them lie like that when it is like that scary as a result of , he was sitting there and making all statements and all that when he knew very properly that he knew what was occurring,’ Parnas mentioned. ‘He knew what’s occurring. He is aware of who I’m.’

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, one of many president’s fiercest defenders in the course of the impeachment hearings, admitted he did know Parnas after initially denying it

Trump requested the Ukraine to research Joe Biden, which he claims was a part of concern about corruption in that nation

Rudy Giuliani informed The Washington Publish he felt sorry for Parnas

Nunes informed Fox Information Wednesday night that, after checking his telephone information, he did have a ‘random’ dialog with Parnas.

‘I simply did not know the identify — this identify Par-nas,’ Nunes mentioned. ‘You realize now that he had known as my cellphone and I did not know his identify, I did not keep in mind the identify, however I did keep in mind going again the place I used to be on the time — you are able to do that now, you truly know the place you bodily are — checked it with my information.’

‘It was very clear. I keep in mind that name, which was very odd, random, speaking about random issues. And I mentioned, ‘Nice, simply speak to my employees,’ … which is regular, customary working process,’ he added.

Parnas additionally informed Maddow he was not freelancing when he collaborated with Giuliani in an effort to get Zelensky to research the Bidens.

‘President Trump knew precisely what was occurring. He was conscious of all my actions. I would not do something with out the consent of Rudy Giuliani, or the president,’ Parnas mentioned.

‘I’ve no intent, I’ve no purpose to talk to any of those officers. I imply, they don’t have any purpose to talk to me.

‘Why would President Zelensky’s interior circle, or Minister [Arsen] Avakov, or all these folks, or [former Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko] meet with me? Who am I? They had been informed to satisfy with me. And that is the key that they are making an attempt to maintain. I used to be on the bottom doing their work.’

Giuliani informed The Washington Publish he felt sorry for Parnas in a message that steered Parnas wasn’t telling the reality.

‘All of us make errors,’ Giuliani mentioned in a textual content message to the newspaper. ‘I really feel sorry for him and his household.’

Parnas additionally claimed that Trump canceled Vice President Mike Pence’s deliberate look at Zelensky’s inauguration final Could after Ukrainian officers refused to announce an investigation into the Biden household.

Pence denied the cost and mentioned he did not know Parnas.

‘I don’t know the man,’ Pence informed reporters touring with him in Florida and known as Parnas’ cost that he was conscious that each one outreach to Zelensky was about getting Ukraine to research the Bidens ‘fully false.’

Parnas’ interviews got here hours earlier than Chief Justice John Roberts is to swear in 100 U.S. senators who’re to behave as a jury weighing two articles of impeachment towards the president.

Parnas and his lawyer Joseph Bondy spoke to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in an interview aired Wednesday night time

Parnas mentioned his work within the Ukraine was with the consent of Rudy Giuliani and the president. A trove launched Tuesday revealed a Giuliani letter to the president of Ukraine searching for a gathering and citing Trump’s consent

The impeachment inquiry was sparked by allegations the Trump administration tried to stress Zelensky to dig up dust on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of Ukrainian power agency Burisma.

Parnas, who’s accused of federal marketing campaign finance violations, has submitted a trove of paperwork to the Home Intelligence Committee pertaining to his dealings within the Ukraine, a portion of which had been made public on Tuesday.

The paperwork included a letter wherein Giuliani requested a personal assembly with Zelensky, stating that he had Trump’s ‘data and consent’ to make the request.

Chatting with Maddow, Parnas insisted that Trump was conscious he and Giuliani had been engaged on the hassle in Ukraine particularly to harm Joe Biden, a present favourite for the Democratic presidential nomination.

‘It was by no means about corruption, it was strictly about Burisma, which included Hunter Biden and Joe Biden,’ he mentioned.

Parnas additionally mentioned he had little doubt that Pence and Legal professional Normal William Barr had been stored within the loop.

Parnas mentioned he had little doubt that Vice President Mike Pence and Legal professional Normal William Barr had been stored within the loop about efforts to dig up dust on the Bidens

Parnas and one other Giuliani affiliate, Igor Fruman, had been arrested in October on marketing campaign finance prices for allegedly making $325,000 in unlawful straw donations to a Trump tremendous PAC.

Requested why he determined to talk out now, Parnas informed Maddow: ‘I need to get the reality out. I really feel it is essential for our nation. I feel it is essential for me.’

Trump has beforehand denied realizing Parnas or Fruman, regardless of photographs Parnas posted on Fb in 2018 of himself with the president and his son Don Jr.

Requested about Trump’s denial, Parnas mentioned: ‘He lied. He knew precisely who we had been.’

Parnas mentioned that he was ‘completely’ working for the president in his capability as a authorized aide to Giuliani, Trump’s private lawyer.