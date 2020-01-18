Furious ex-chairman warns director general that BBC is ‘fixated’ on young people

By Paul Revoir Media Editor For The Day by day Mail

A former chairman of the BBC has launched a scathing assault on the best way the company’s administration is desperately pursuing youthful audiences, saying it weakens the case for the licence price.

Sir Michael Lyons, who oversaw the company for 4 years, claimed the broadcaster was ‘fixated’ on younger individuals and ‘chases them as if it’s chasing income’.

He stated that within the ‘fullness of time’ individuals may find yourself seeing the BBC as no completely different from industrial gamers.

Sir Michael, 70, who was chairman of the now defunct BBC Belief between 2007 and 2011, additionally criticised the broadcaster’s ‘sense of entitlement’ and described it as ‘a rather complacent organisation’.

Delivering a devastating critique of the BBC’s present administration, led by director basic Tony Corridor, he stated he suspected a ‘weakness’ of ‘confidence’ within the BBC, ‘as you move northwards’, was most likely rising once more.

This week it emerged that older viewers are to be given fewer reveals that attraction to them, after Lord Corridor revealed a ‘big shift in money and hours’ in direction of youthful audiences.

The company is desperately making an attempt to cease kids deserting it of their droves to streaming providers reminiscent of Netflix and Spotify – the same service to Netflix however for music.

A current report from media regulator Ofcom warned that the BBC won’t survive in its present type if it didn’t transfer to win again a ‘lost generation’ of youthful audiences.

However any discount in fashionable content material for older age teams will likely be a blow for them, significantly because the BBC is stripping lots of the over-75s of their free TV licences this yr.

The BBC can be going through large query marks about its future after Boris Johnson stated it was price ‘looking at’ doubtlessly abolishing the licence price. The Authorities can be contemplating decriminalising non-payment of the licence price.

Talking to the Day by day Mail, Sir Michael stated: ‘Firstly, it’s professional that the BBC ought to ensure that it’s talking to and heard by – if it’s a nationwide establishment – each group in Britain.

‘However the BBC does grow to be fixated on younger individuals and it chases them as if it’s chasing income and that’s considered one of my anxieties. Since you would possibly do various things for younger individuals, however when you’re simply making an attempt to get them for eyes on screens and bums on seats, you’re not likely serving anyone very effectively.’

Sir Michael stated that as these individuals bought older they may find yourself concerning the BBC as ‘just the same as all the private competitors’ and never being distinctive.

He added: ‘So if in the fullness of time, even if you have retained young people, they don’t see you as any completely different from Capital Radio, they only see you as one other alternative, then really there is no such thing as a motive for paying the licence price.

‘And, of course, there is a bit of the British public of all ages who feel exactly like that because they don’t suppose the BBC is for them and I think that’s bought worse within the final couple of years.’

A BBC spokesman stated: ‘The BBC needs to serve everyone, but we’ve been clear that we have to do extra for younger audiences particularly so everybody will get worth from the licence price – Ofcom has additionally challenged us to do extra.

‘The BBC is used by 93 per cent of adults every week and our plans for iPlayer, Sounds and News will ensure all audiences continue to get real value from the BBC – and this week Tony Hall set out plans to do even more for the whole of the UK, with the ambition of two thirds of the BBC being outside London by 2027.’