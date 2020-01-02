Furious judge hits out after he has to delay sentencing three teenage robbers

By George Odling For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 17:32 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:41 EST, 2 January 2020

A choose has hit out at a ‘ludicrous’ choice to refer a gang of teenage muggers to the Residence Workplace as potential victims of recent slavery after it left him unable to condemn them.

The 4 17-year-olds have been resulting from be sentenced greater than a 12 months after they robbed wallets and cell phones from two males and posted footage of their loot on social media.

The boys, from Torquay, Devon, who have been all 16 on the time, have been caught committing the muggings on CCTV in 2018.

All of them pleaded responsible to theft at earlier hearings – however three of the instances have been referred to the Residence Workplace by the Youth Offending Group simply three days earlier than they have been resulting from be sentenced at Exeter Crown Courtroom yesterday.

Choose David Evans (pictured in 2012) has stated that to explain the boys as trendy slaves can be ‘departing from the normal use of the English language’

This implies it should probably be no less than one other month earlier than the instances are handled.

Among the boys informed police on the time that they felt below strain to obey gang chief Sean Sims, now 18, who’s to be sentenced individually for theft and an unconnected assault.

However Choose David Evans expressed confusion on the thought the boys may have been thought of trendy slaves. ‘What does this mean? That teenagers who get involved by their own free will now say they are modern slaves?’ he stated.

‘They entered responsible pleas with none of them saying any greater than that they have been afraid of Sims. I really feel I’ve stepped right into a parallel universe. That is ludicrous. We now have 16-year-olds who bought concerned within the issues proven within the footage.

Pictured: A 2012 file photograph of Exeter Crown Courtroom the place the boys have been meant to be sentenced yesterday

‘Right here we’re 14 months later and solely now’s this being thought of. How can it probably take this lengthy within the lives of those youngsters for a choice to be made? I’m simply venting the courtroom’s frustration.’

He added that to explain the boys as trendy slaves can be ‘departing from the normal use of the English language’.

Choose Evans has now despatched the instances again to the South Devon Youth Courtroom after studying it was the youngsters’ first offence and they’d probably obtain referral or rehabilitation orders. He stated the offences can be greatest handled by magistrates with specialist expertise of juvenile instances.

The instances of the 4 boys will now be heard on January 13, however it’s probably the one case that shall be handled that day is the boy who just isn’t being assessed as a possible trendy slave.

A Nationwide Crime Company supply stated it was probably the boys had been referred by means of the Nationwide Referral Mechanism, which might be achieved with out the consent of a possible sufferer if they’re aged below 18.