Furious mother confronts mob smoking cannabis in children’s playground

A livid mom confronted a mob smoking hashish at a youngsters’s playground after arriving together with her one-year-old son.

The incident occurred at Langdon playground, Teddington, south west London this afternoon.

The footage was uploaded to Twitter by a person named Dylan Todd who mentioned that he posted it on behalf of his buddy, who was the mom concerned.

Footage reveals the mom arriving on the playground the place there’s a group of individuals stood round in hoodies.

The girl says: ‘Go house or discover one thing else to do. Go and smoke your weed within the woods.

One of many males replies: ‘Why do not you go house?’

To which she says: ‘I wish to after I’ve let my little child play within the park for a bit. It stinks in right here. I do not care who it’s, it stinks of weed.

She continues: ‘That is speculated to be for youths in right here you fool. Have a look at him, he is one-year-old and he is received no the place to play since you’re like this.’

A number of members of the group are seen filming the girl as she movies them.

Richmond Council mentioned: ‘This has been reported to the Parkguard who will monitor the positioning going ahead.’

Hampton Wick Police have been approached for remark.