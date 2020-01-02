Furious siblings drags their ‘bigamist’ dead father’s corpse out of its coffin before ‘flogging’ it

By Billie Thomson For Mailonline

A girl and her brother in China have attacked their lifeless father’s corpse after he allegedly deserted them and their mom to start out a household with one other girl many years in the past.

The siblings stormed into the memorial corridor the place their late mum or dad’s physique was displayed earlier than the sister ripped open the coffin and repeatedly slapped the physique, a trending video exhibits.

She is then seen dragging her father’s corpse out of the coffin and slamming it in opposition to the bottom.

Footage exhibits a lady opening a coffin earlier than slapping the corpse. In line with on-line accounts, the girl is the lifeless man’s daughter and she or he and her brother attacked the physique

The clip then exhibits the girl dragging her late father’s physique out of the coffin in China

Police have reportedly launched an investigation into the attackers on suspicion of humiliating corpses.

The incident befell final Friday at a village in japanese China’s Jiangsu Province, in line with Shanghai-based information outlet The Paper.

Citing a neighborhood official from the town of Dongtai, the web site mentioned the siblings flogged the physique after yanking it out of the case. The act was not captured on footage.

It reported that the drama was sparked by disagreement between the lifeless man’s kids.

On-line accounts instructed that incident was brought on by the truth that the lifeless man had turn out to be estranged from spouse and youngsters and had not fulfilled his parental accountability in direction of his kids.

He was accused of bigamy after beginning a relationship with one other girl and even had a son together with her, it’s claimed.

The person’s godson, recognized by a pseudonym Qian Hong, denied the allegation that man had been a bigamist in an interview with Beijing Youth Every day.

The person’s godson, recognized by a pseudonym Qian Hong, denied the allegation that his late godfather had been a bigamist. He claimed that the assault was brought on by a row over cash

In line with Mr Qian, he was not associated to his godfather, recognized by a pseudonym Han Xiangu and that his organic father was nonetheless alive.

He mentioned Mr Han was 72 years previous when he died, including that the incident was brought on by the truth that he had refused the demand for cash from Mr Han’s kids.

He claimed greater than 20 individuals busted into the service that day earlier than launching the assault.

‘Once I was little, [my godfather] handled me very nicely, due to this fact I had been taking care of him these few years. They (Mr Han’s different kids) felt that I used to be wealthy due to my enterprise, so that they wished to reap the benefits of me,’ Mr Qian instructed the reporter.

Mr Qian additionally confirmed the reporter a be aware, which was mentioned to have been written by Mr Han and notarised.

Within the be aware, Mr Han admitted that he had had one son and two daughters together with his spouse, recognized by a pseudonym Zhao Lin.

He mentioned that he walked out on his spouse and youngsters ‘in a match of anger’ in 1983 after having an argument together with his spouse and had lived on his personal till now.

The person additionally mentioned that his funeral could be organised and paid for by Mr Qian.

The federal government of Zhendong City, the place the funeral befell, instructed Beijing Youth Every day that police had launched an investigation into the attackers.

However a spokesperson declined to touch upon the reason for the incident.