Furious tweeple bash Saif Ali Khan for history knowledge: Kept his son’s name Taimur and teaching us

Actors usually stay tight-lipped on the continued political occasions throughout the nation and even on the subject of talking or correcting part of historical past. However Saif Ali Khan, whose current launch ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ is doing an amazing job on the field workplace got here below the scanner of Twitterati who bashed him for naming his track Taimur although he referred to as himself a historical past buff.

Twitterati lashes out

“He kept his son name after Islamic invadors taimur, and now teaching us, BTW films are Haram, so he is hara….i- Saif ali khan speaks about secularism democracy and politics caa protest tmov,” a person wrote on the micro-blogging web site.

“OK. Saif is a history buff and he knows that Taimur was a mass murderer…and he intentionally chose that name for his son because he wants him to become a mass murderer too…democracy hai bhai…jo marzi soch lo aur jo marzi naam rakh lo,” one other tweeted.

Whereas some went forward calling the actor an antinational, some criticised him for naming his youngsters Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur although Kareena is a Punjabi.

Saif Ali KhanNonetheless from Film

Saif believes what’s proven within the movie will not be historical past

Saif fell prey to trolls on-line after his interview with Movie Companion’s Anupama Chopra was launched on-line. Within the tete-a-tete, he commented on enjoying a “delicious” function of Mughal basic Udaybhan Singh however maintained a agency stance that the movie will not be exhibiting historical past.

“I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history; I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was,” he stated.

Furthermore, he conflicted with the thought of India saying that “I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”

Reacting to this assertion, an offended person on Twitter had written, “There wasn’t a concept of India till British came.” ~ Saif Ali Khan, did they identify ‘East India Firm’ after your daughter’s identify?”

The ‘Omkara’ actor additionally defined that he would like to make movies that may say “hey this is what history is” however helplessness takes him over as that is what runs!

Tanhaji assortment

The movie is ready within the 17th century and primarily based on the lifetime of Tanaji Malusare, who was the navy chief of Shivaji, founding father of the Maratha Empire. It depicts the titular character’s makes an attempt to recapture the Kondhana fortress as soon as it passes on to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its management to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

Whereas the historic drama locked horns with Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhapaak’ on the field workplace, it managed to usher in the viewers in large numbers and has earned over Rs. 140 crore in 9 days of its run.