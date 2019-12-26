Furious wood grouse attacks snowboarder in Russia

By Will Stewart for MailOnline

A video reveals the second a snowboarder is attacked by an indignant wooden grouse after it took offence to being sprayed with snow at a Russian ski resort.

The bolshy hen is seen on the footage attacking filmmaker Igor Popeliukh, 27, on the piste at Sheregesh in Siberia, extra well-known for its annual bikini snowboarding pageant.

‘The capercaillie was offended with such impudence, and made one, two, three tried punches to my torso,’ he mentioned.

This undated picture reveals snowboarder, Igor Popeliukh, 27, spraying snow over the capercaillie minding its personal enterprise on the sting of a Siberian ski observe

Filmmaker Igor Popeliukh, 27, was attacked on the piste at Sheregesh in Siberia, which is extra well-known for its annual bikini snowboarding pageant

The Russian is seen on video desperately utilizing his snowboard to fend off the irate male capercaillie that was probably lovesick.

‘I didn’t count on such a flip of occasions,’ posted Popeluikh, from Novosibirsk.

‘I used to be scared when such a giant hen started to assault me.

‘I actually went right into a stupor.

‘It was troublesome to run away.

‘I used to be scared to show my again on it, and I didn’t need to beat such an animal in any respect.’

His pal capturing the video is heard urging Popeluikh to not wave his snowboard on the indignant hen.

‘Do not Igor, it is an animal,’ he shouted.

Not lengthy after, the capercaillie tracks down rude Igor, thundering via the air in direction of him on the slope whereas Igor cocks again his snowboard to defend himself

The ferocious hen, which might weigh as much as 9lbs with a wingspan of 4ft, is held again by Igor’s snowboard

Pictured is the snowboard after Igor fought off the hen in Siberia

The filmmaker escaped however quickly afterwards got here a cropper on a stone hidden within the snow.

He blamed unhealthy ‘karma’ after upsetting the capercaillie.

These birds can weight as much as 9lbs and have a wingspan of as a lot as 4ft.

They are often as much as 2ft 7ins in size.

Cocks are vulnerable to aggressiveness when they’re lovesick, say studies.