“Furries” pulled assaulter out of vehicle, sat on him in San Jose

SAN JOSE — First got here the person to the rescue. After which got here the dinosaur, the tiger and the cowboy.

It was simply earlier than midnight Friday in San Jose, and the downtown streets have been thick with “furries” — anthropomorphism aficionados wearing fur costumes — who had poured into town for San Jose’s annual furry get-together referred to as FurCon.

Conversations have been relaxed as folks drank within the evening air and cooled off from “suiting” inside fur costumes all day, mentioned Steven Rodriguez, 26, who was taking a smoke break exterior the San Jose Marriott resort.

However all of the sudden a automotive screeched to a halt in the course of South Market Avenue. And from inside got here a girl’s horrified scream — “Get out, get out, get out, get out,” Rodriguez recalled.

“It was pretty intense,” mentioned Rodriguez, a self-described “silent observer” of furry tradition who traveled from Azusa in Southern California to attend the conference’s after-hours resort events. “We saw the passenger just whaling on her. Just a full-on punch.”

Rodriguez and his buddy yanked open the unlocked passenger’s door and commenced dragging the person out, he mentioned. The motive force had been visibly overwhelmed, and as they grabbed maintain of her assaulter, he rapidly tried to show his ire onto Rodriguez.

At that second, a gaggle of about 5 folks — nonetheless of their furry fits from the day’s festivities — sprinted over and restrained the person as he tried to hit Rodriguez.

Among the many first on scene was the pink dinosaur, who wrested the suspect by the top and shoulders whereas a large tail bobbed in his wake, based on a quick video Rodriguez captured of the encounter. Then a tiger knelt to restrain the person from the torso as a platform-heeled cowboy watched on.

The video ends rapidly — blocked by a person in a cat-emblazoned jacket — as the driving force took off in one other screech of steel, Rodriguez mentioned.

Inside a couple of minutes, San Jose police arrived and took over for the six folks restraining the person, confirmed Sgt. Enrique Garcia, who added that the report didn’t element the apparel of the rescuers.

San Jose resident Demetri Hardnett, 22, was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of home violence; a preliminary investigation confirmed that the driving force was his girlfriend, Garcia mentioned.

The furries slowly dispersed after giving police statements, Rodriguez mentioned, each disgusted by what that they had seen however happy with the way in which issues performed out.

Over the weekend, posts concerning the incident accrued 1000’s of views from each furry supporters and people unfamiliar with the subculture — a lot of whom have been tickled to see a gaggle of befurred rescuers tackling an assaulter on metropolis streets.

“It happened very, very fast and it was just a horrible thing to see,” Rodriguez mentioned. “But overall, everyone was very happy that we stepped in.”