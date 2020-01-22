January 22, 2020 | 12:51am

A bunch of individuals dressed as furry animals for San Jose’s FurCon Conference got here to the rescue of a lady getting assaulted, a report mentioned.

The sufferer was allegedly being attacked in a automotive exterior the conference heart by suspect Demetri Hardnett on Friday evening when the nice Samaritans jumped in, based on an area NBC affiliate.

“This guy was just walloping a lady,” Kin Shiratsuki instructed the outlet. “He had to have hit her 10 times.”

Shiratsuki and others opened the automotive door and wrestled Hardnett off the sufferer. They then held him till cops arrived.

“I’ve had my whole life, a bunch of taekwondo and karate,” mentioned Shiratsuki. “I was able to grab him by the back, pull him out of the vehicle and put him on the ground with as little violence as I could.”

Hardnett was charged with home violence.