Fury as Coca-Cola refuses to ditch single-use plastic

Coca-Cola yesterday sparked fury from environmental campaigners by refusing to ditch single-use plastic bottles.

The US drinks big – the world’s largest plastic polluter – claimed customers nonetheless need the bottles.

It stated scrapping them outright now would alienate clients and hit gross sales. Coca-Cola produces round three million tons of plastic packaging a yr – equal to 200,000 bottles a minute.

Sian Sutherland, of A Plastic Planet marketing campaign group, reacted angrily, saying: ‘Disgrace on Coca-Cola!’ She accused it of refusing to take ‘accountability for the 120billion plastic Coke bottles that pollute our planet yearly’.

She added: ‘Do they actually suppose the general public take pleasure in seeing seashores and landfills coated in plastic waste, killing marine life and degrading into poisonous microplastics that are actually in our meals?

‘Folks purchase what they’re bought and it’s Coca-Cola’s job to promote them one thing completely different – toxic-free and nature secure.’

The agency has pledged to recycle as many plastic bottles because it makes use of by 2030, however huge numbers nonetheless find yourself in landfill.

The corporate’s sustainability officer Bea Perez advised the BBC that Coca-Cola recognised it have to be ‘a part of the answer’ nevertheless it won’t ditch single-use plastic outright.

She insisted the transfer might alienate clients and hurt firm gross sales. Mrs Perez stated clients appreciated the light-weight bottles which could be re-sealed. She claimed utilizing solely aluminium or glass packaging would truly push up the agency’s carbon footprint.

Talking on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland, she added: ‘Enterprise will not be in enterprise if we do not accommodate customers. In order we alter our bottling infrastructure, transfer into recycling and innovate, we even have to point out the buyer what the alternatives are. They are going to change with us.’

Mrs Perez additionally highlighted Coca-Cola’s pledge to make use of not less than 50 per cent recycled packaging materials by 2030. The corporate has promised to work world wide to streamline bottle assortment and cut back waste. A world audit by Break Free From Plastic final yr confirmed Coca-Cola because the world’s high plastic polluter, with Nestle and PepsiCo shut behind.

The group’s Von Hernandez stated: ‘Their continued reliance on single-use plastic packaging interprets to pumping extra throwaway plastic into the setting. Recycling just isn’t going to resolve this drawback.’

Julian Kirby, of Buddies of the Earth, stated: ‘As probably the most plastic-polluting corporations on this planet, Coca-Cola has an enormous accountability to ditch single-use bottles in favour of reusable alternate options.

‘Making excuses will go away a nasty style in everybody’s mouth, together with a lot of their clients.’

The Every day Mail has helped to battle the harm of plastic to the setting via our Flip The Tide On Plastic marketing campaign.