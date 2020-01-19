Fury of female police officer who was assaulted by TV Special Forces star Ant Middleton

By Mark Nicol Defence Editor For The Mail On Sunday

Revealed: 20:55 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:56 EST, 18 January 2020

TV Particular Forces star Ant Middleton’s appointment as Chief Cadet of the Royal Marines’ Volunteer Cadet Corps has been condemned by a feminine police officer he assaulted exterior an Essex nightclub.

Pals of PC Katherine Alison instructed The Mail on Sunday that she stays traumatised by the incident in Chelmsford in 2013 that led to the ex-Particular Boat Service trooper receiving a 14-month jail sentence, of which he served 4 months behind bars.

On the time, the constable thought Middleton had killed her patrol associate, PC Christopher Brooksbank when he body-slammed him on to a pavement. Fearing he would additionally beat her up, PC Alison sprayed Middleton with CS gasoline.

Pals of PC Katherine Alison (pictured) stated that she stays traumatised by the incident in Chelmsford in 2013 that led to the ex-Particular Boat Service trooper receiving a 14-month jail sentence, of which he served 4 months behind bars

The Mail on Sunday has discovered how PC Alison suffered whiplash accidents on account of the incident and was withdrawn from frontline police duties.

She additionally subsequently transferred away from Essex Police.

She now serves with the neighbouring Bedfordshire constabulary however nonetheless will get anxious patrolling at night time on the town centres, particularly when confronted by drunken males. In a bid to realize closure, she has requested to fulfill Middleton.

She instructed a good friend: ‘Even as we speak, I am anxious doing patrols at night time. He is no position mannequin. I needed to fulfill him and discuss it by way of however heard nothing again.’

Middleton, 39, introduced his new place with the Royal Marines Volunteer Cadet Corps final week and pledged to move on his ‘information, mindset and expertise’ to cadets aged 9 to 17.

Middleton, 39, (pictured) introduced his new place with the Royal Marines Volunteer Cadet Corps final week

The MoS has discovered that whereas different grownup cadet volunteers should bear a strict vetting course of, together with declaring all legal convictions, the Ministry of Defence spared Middleton these obligations.

Final night time, a senior MoD official stated it was not essential to vet Middleton as a result of he wouldn’t be coaching cadets.

In 2015, Middleton didn’t declare he had been jailed whereas being vetted by TV producers for the hit actuality present SAS: Who Dares Wins. Now in its fifth collection, the present can be watched by tens of millions of Channel four viewers tonight.

Middleton was ‘uncontactable’ final night time, his spokesperson stated. PC Alison declined to remark to The Mail on Sunday.