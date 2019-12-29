Fury over plan to allow defendants who snub court hearings to take part over SKYPE instead 

By Martin Beckford For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 18:11 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:20 EST, 29 December 2019

Permitting jailed defendants who refuse to go to courtroom the choice of Skyping judges could be an insult to victims, justice campaigners stated final evening.

Beneath the proposal, judges would use a smartphone or pill geared up with a video app to contact a jail guard.

The officer would reply the decision and maintain up the machine to the inmate of their cell, permitting them to listen to proceedings and communicate to the decide if crucial.

It comes after issues by high judges that growing numbers of defendants are refusing to face within the dock.

It means they can’t enter pleas or reply questions on their circumstances, which dangers holding up proceedings.

However Harry Fletcher, of the Victims’ Rights Marketing campaign, instructed the Day by day Mail: ‘That is an insult to victims.

‘These accused who won’t attend courtroom may also refuse to make use of the video name, and guards will be unable to pressure them to conform.’

The concept was raised by Lord Justice Leveson in a gathering of senior figures earlier this yr.

Minutes state: ‘He noticed no cause in precept why a defendant shouldn’t be handled as showing earlier than courtroom if a tool utilizing Skype or comparable software program have been taken into their cell.’

A Ministry of Justice spokesman stated there have been no present plans to implement it and it stays beneath dialogue.

In Could, serial rapist Joseph McCann pressured the nation’s high Justice of the Peace to go to him in jail after he refused to depart his cell at Westminster Magistrates Court docket for a listening to.

The unprecedented listening to happened within the high-security jail’s healthcare wing with a prosecutor, defence counsel and courtroom clerk additionally current.