Future bright for 13-year-old Toronto junior tennis phenom

ANGUILLA — At solely 13 years previous, she’s one among Canada’s rising tennis stars.

Toronto’s Victoria Mboko confronted off final month within the fourth annual Anguilla Cup — a crown jewel within the Caribbean Cup tennis tour and as of September the one Grade Three ITF sanctioned event within the Caribbean.

“It’s way different — it’s very humid,” she mentioned of the outside courts on the Anguilla Tennis Academy, which performed host to the week-long event.

“(In Montreal) we played indoors, here it’s outdoors. It’s windy, there’s the sun, I just have to adapt and play through it.”

Situated on the western fringe of the Leeward Islands simply north of St. Maarten, Anguilla is a traveller’s paradise and favorite vacation spot for each ranked and leisure tennis gamers.

Constructed on a popularity of first-class service and exquisite climate, Anguilla introduced gamers with a difficult westerly breeze and vibrant sunshine — fascinating whereas lounging on the seashore, however maybe not as a lot returning a blistering serve.

The game has grown in leaps and bounds on the tiny British abroad territory.

“We started the first in the Cayman Islands, then Jamaica and now Anguilla,” mentioned Toronto’s Karl Hale, who based the Caribbean Cup collection 5 years in the past and now consists of venues in Curacao, Barbados and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We’re working closely with the Anguilla Tennis Association to grow the sport on the island.”

That, he defined, consists of introducing youngsters to the game — an initiative that features bringing aspiring younger expertise north to Toronto to expertise the Rogers Cup, the place Hale serves as event director.

Thanks largely to Hale’s advocacy, the Anguilla Tennis Academy hosts a veritable who’s-who of tennis stars for clinics and exhibition matches, together with Phil Kohlschreiber, Nicholas Munroe, Serena Williams, Mark Philippoussis, and Canada’s personal Daniel Nestor.

For gamers like Mboko, these giants of the game — together with her private hero Bianca Andreescu — are invaluable sources of inspiration as they ascend via the rankings.



Toronto tennis participant Victoria Mboko represented Canada on the Anguilla Cup — held from Nov. 2 to 9 2019 within the Caribbean island of Anguilla, B.W.I. The occasion is the biggest ITF-certified tennis event within the Caribbean. The 13-year-old is a rising star within the junior tennis world. (BRYAN PASSIFIUME/TORONTO SUN)

“They’re kind of like role models for us,” Mboko mentioned.

“They provide us the prospect to know that we may be similar to them.

“It offers us a path.”

Having solely turned 13 in August, Mboko’s rapidly changing into a dominating presence in ITF tournaments — and turning heads as she goes.

“I was born into it,” she mentioned.

Having performed tennis since she was sufficiently big to wield a racket, she says the sport is part of her household, as her siblings additionally play the sport.

The Anguilla Cup is Mboko’s third ITF event.

She acquired her begin September in Montreal, successful three video games in straight units however dropping within the semifinals to eventual event champ Valencia Xu of america.

She gained her first championship final month on the Barbados cup, dominating the bracket within the singles and besting China’s Jinghi Li in straight units within the finals.

Dealing with a troublesome slate of gamers in Anguilla, Mboko misplaced within the second spherical to 15-year-old Chelsea Fontenel of Switzerland Four-6, 6-Four, 6-Three.

Earlier in December, Mboko made it to the third spherical on the Eddie Herr Junior Championship in Bradenton, Fl. in opposition to 69th-ranked 17-year-old Guillermina Grant from Uruguay, and the subsequent week was eradicated within the semi-finals by American Ashlyn Krueger, 15, on the Orange Bowl Worldwide throughout the state in Plantation.

Moderately than being discouraged by her losses, Mboko prefers to see them as studying experiences — significantly in opposition to older and extra skilled gamers.

“I’m trying to work hard, training as hard as I can,” she mentioned.

“I just want to keep training and training until I reach the top.”

