Future – “Life Is Good” (Feat. Drake)

January 10, 2020
1 Min Read

Earlier this week, Drake and Future began teasing one thing new. The 2 beforehand teamed up for the 2015 collaborative album What A Time To Be Alive and toured collectively on the again of it.

And now they've gotten collectively as soon as once more for a brand new Future tune that includes Drake referred to as “Life Is Good.” It comes with a music video by Director X and consists of cameos from 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Mike Will Made-It, and Large Financial institution Black. They roleplay in a bunch of various occupations together with mechanic, drive-thru employee, garbageman, and “Apple” genius worker. Watch and pay attention under.

