Futuristic LA-style home nestled in the English countryside

Revealed: 12:59 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 13:02 EST, 27 December 2019

A futuristic ‘Hollywood Hills’ house nestled within the English countryside and full with a film theatre, swimming pool and landscaped backyard has gone in the marketplace for nearly £5million.

Harwin, which is positioned in Harvest Hill, Bourne Finish, Buckinghamshire, presents beautiful views of the Thames Valley and wouldn’t look misplaced on the massive display screen with its hanging trendy design and 21st century look.

The 5 bed room property, which sits safely behind electrical gates, is now being bought with property agent Hamptons Worldwide with a information value of £four.75million.

A step contained in the beautiful house reveals a cantilevered walnut staircase from the bottom to the primary ground and an ‘observatory’ with a glass ceiling and home windows on each side.

A step contained in the luxurious 21st century property, which was was constructed seven years in the past by its current homeowners, Ian and Lin Wingrove, reveals a film theatre full with spacious leather-based seats

The fortunate house owner will have the ability to entry views of their beautiful landscaped gardens from the home windows of their property

Lots of the idyllic house’s inside partitions are curved with a sophisticated plaster end, whereas the lavatory flooring are product of Italian slate.

The decrease floor ground dedicates itself to the leisure sector and performs host to a cinema with reclining leather-based chairs, a wine cellar, a health club and a swimming pool ‘worthy of essentially the most luxurious spa resort’.

In the meantime a step upstairs reveals a master suite suite which boasts a dressing room and an expensive rest room which has its personal balcony.

The fortunate house owner may even have of their possession a kitchen/breakfast room with a granite topped island and ceramic flooring.

Elsewhere a step outdoors the magical house reveals a landscaped backyard that options garden terracing and a big selection of crops and palm bushes.

The property was constructed seven years in the past by its current homeowners, Ian and Lin Wingrove, who at the moment are trying to downsize.

A Hampton’s Worldwide spokesperson stated: ‘This property is Buckinghamshire’s very personal slice of the Hollywood Hills!

On the decrease floor of the property the house owner could have entry to a swimming pool ‘worthy of essentially the most luxurious spa resort’ that enables for mild to flood via its home windows

One in every of its rooms contains a balcony which the house owner can entry with the intention to view the beautiful English countryside round them

A seating space contained in the five-bedroom property options highlight lighting and enormous home windows that permit pure daylight to flood via into the room

The landscaped backyard outdoors the house contains a neat garden and an array of gorgeous crops together with unique palm bushes

The property, which was constructed seven years in the past by its current homeowners, additionally contains a landscaped backyard and an al fresco eating space

‘Because the gates open to disclose Harwin, one has the impression of strolling onto the set of a futuristic movie.

‘This highliy spectacular and distinctive 5 bed room property has been designed to the best normal with a perfectionist’s eye for consideration to element.

‘A lot of the rooms are bathed in mild, due to the intelligent use of area, floor-to-ceiling home windows and the bizarre curved design of the home.

‘Harwin is a 21st century murals incorporating all that’s wanted to accommodate the practicalities of on a regular basis life.’

The Buckinghamshire property which is now up on the market gives views of the English countryside and has an uncommon curved design

The house additionally possesses an out of doors space which may used for barbecues in the course of the summer time or social gatherings

The ‘Hollywood Hills’ house, which is full with a film theatre, swimming pool and landscaped backyard, sits safely behind electrical gates