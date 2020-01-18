Fyre Fest Documentary Star Andy King Finally Got Sponsored By Evian

Occasion producer Andy King emerged because the breakout viral star / meme of Fyre: The Best Social gathering That By no means Occurred , Netflix's 2019 documentary concerning the spectacularly ill-advised Fyre Pageant. His shining second, you'll recall, was when he matter-of-factly recounted the story of how he was going to suck a Bahamian customs official's dick to get them to launch 4 18 – wheeler vans of the competition's Evian water that had been seized.

“Billy [McFarland, Fyre founder] known as and stated,‘ Andy, we need you to take one big thing for the team, ’” King stated within the doc. “‘ You are our wonderful gay leader, and we need you to go down. Will you suck dick to fix this water problem? ’I actually drove dwelling, took a bathe, I drank some mouthwash. I obtained into my automotive to drive throughout the island to take one for the group. And I obtained to [the head of customs’] workplace, absolutely ready to suck his dick. “

The customs official “couldn't have been nicer,” King concluded, and no dick-sucking was required to repair the water downside in any case. However when the documentary premiered, the world fell in love with King's can-do angle and indomitable group spirit. He obtained selfies with strangers on the road and some TV present gives. And now, precisely one yr to the day after the world was first launched to Andy King, he’s lastly gotten his personal Evian advert marketing campaign – and water bottle.

“Who's thirsty !? 💦 On the one year anniversary of my doc debut, @evianwater is releasing a special bottle with a new slogan… all in honor of my infamous team spirit 😂😂, ”King wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with his Evian water bottle. The slogan on it? “So good you'd do something for it,” after all. Ten fortunate followers who observe King on Instagram and tag a pal within the feedback part earlier than tomorrow will win an Andy King commemorative water bottle of their very own, too. So should you're out there …