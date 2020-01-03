Gabrielle Union Calls Out Uber Driver For Pooping In Her House

Gabrielle Union‘s 2020 began off on a s**tty be aware. Actually!!

After responsibly having fun with an evening in town to ring within the New 12 months, the Deliver It On star was met with a request from her Uber driver to make use of the services at her dwelling. Sadly, she was met with a shock within the lavatory after it was occupied by the motive force.

Ch-ch-check out the complete story in Union’s personal phrases (beneath) through Twitter:

“Making an attempt to be accountable & use UBER & our driver requested to make use of our lavatory 15-20 min later 🤢 Dude dropped a deuce. Im happy we clearly have a house & out there studying materials that screams “Are available, get comfy and drop the youngsters off on the pool” Welcome to 2020 of us💩🤗”

Understandably, the replies are VERY divided to this point. Let’s check out a couple of who laughed on the state of affairs:

“Come on, you have to admit, telling people the first thing you did in the new decade was drop a deuce at D. Wade & Gabrielle’s house is a major win for the next 10 years.” “Let’s be actual right here. The driving force clearly knew who you have been. He’s most likely sharing the identical story on social media and bragging to his buddies about his New 12 months’s with the Wades 🤣🤣🤣”

However many have been involved for the households’ security, particularly a worry that cameras could have ended up within the lavatory:

“I can’t believe you let someone in your house! That’s dangerous woman! And super weird that he asked. Boundary pushing. Okay mom lecture over.” “Watch out be certain he didn’t do that to put in some type of surveillance gadgets in your lavatory you must at all times be on level these days✊🏿”

There have been even a number of present and former Uber drivers who chimed in with their on-the-job tales from each side of the controversy:

“Thanks for letting him do that. It’s hard out here for an Uber driver. Trying to time bathroom breaks doesn’t always work. What a gift to clear out and in a lovely bathroom to boot.” “As an Uber driver, this is not cool. There are 24/7 gas stations, porta-potties, and parks that leave their bathrooms open overnight that man could’ve used.” “Nooooo… you let a stranger in your house? I drive for uber and do not recommend doing this. At. All. Ever. I’m sure you have security, etc. but stil… Y’all regular people don’t ever do this.”

The place do U stand on this debate, Perezcious readers?? We NEED the motive force to return ahead, LOLz. Sound OFF (beneath) within the feedback along with your take!!

