Gaganyaan Astronauts To Begin Training In Russia This Month

4 astronauts have been shortlisted for the Gaganyaan undertaking. (File)

New Delhi:

The 4 astronauts shortlisted for the Gaganyaan undertaking, India’s first manned house mission, will obtain coaching in Russia for 11 months, Union Minister Jitendra Singh mentioned on Wednesday.

Mr Singh, who’s the Minister of State for Atomic Power and Area, mentioned in an announcement that their coaching in Russia will begin from the third week of January.

“After 11 months of training in Russia, the astronauts will receive module-specific training in India. In that, they will be trained in crew and service module designed by ISRO, learn to operate it, work around it and do simulations,” the assertion learn.

The Rs 10,000-crore formidable undertaking is anticipated to be launched in 2022, the yr of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

India’s heaviest launch car Bahubali GSLV Mark-III will carry the astronauts to house.