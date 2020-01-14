Galantis – “We Are Born To Play” (Feat. Charli XCX)

If you happen to spent your youth enjoying retro Nintendo video games and imagining what it will be wish to stay inside locations just like the Mushroom Kingdom, you might be in luck. Common Studios Japan goes to open a brand new theme park referred to as Tremendous Nintendo World, the place, very similar to Disney’s latest Star Wars worlds, we’ll now be capable of stay contained in the media that dominated our childhoods. And in a plot twist, the theme park has now gotten a industrial soundtracked by a brand new track from Galantis and Charli XCX.

On some stage, possibly it's not that a lot of a plot twist – Charli's love of the '90 s is not any secret, and talking as a fellow youngster of the '90 s, I don't blame her if it includes dwelling contained in the world of a Mario recreation. Her monitor with Galantis is, fittingly, referred to as “We Are Born To Play.” It's the kind of fizzy, surging pop monitor we're used to listening to Charli's voice over, but it surely's acquired some good surprises too, if you happen to're aware of among the extra well-known snippets of basic Mario recreation music.

The video is mainly a industrial previewing the existence of the theme park by the use of exhibiting a bunch of individuals working round as if in Nintendo video games, very similar to the park itself will hopefully make us really feel. But additionally, there are some random pictures of Charli up within the sky subsequent to Toad. This complete factor looks as if will probably be deeply trippy when it exists. For now, try the track under.