Galantis – “We Are Born To Play (Feat. Charli XCX)

For those who spent your youth enjoying retro Nintendo video games and imagining what it might be wish to dwell inside locations just like the Mushroom Kingdom, you might be in luck. Common Studios Japan goes to open a brand new theme park known as Tremendous Nintendo World, the place, very similar to Disney’s latest Star Wars worlds, we’ll now have the ability to dwell contained in the media that dominated our childhoods. And in a plot twist, the theme park has now gotten a business soundtracked by a brand new music from Galantis and Charli XCX.

On some degree, perhaps it's not that a lot of a plot twist – Charli's love of the '90 s is not any secret, and talking as a fellow baby of the '90 s, I don't blame her if it entails dwelling contained in the world of a Mario recreation. Her observe with Galantis is, fittingly, known as “We Are Born To Play.” It's the form of fizzy, surging pop observe we're used to listening to Charli's voice over, however it's received some good surprises too, when you're accustomed to a number of the extra well-known snippets of basic Mario recreation music.

The video is principally a business previewing the existence of the theme park by the use of displaying a bunch of individuals operating round as if in Nintendo video games, very similar to the park itself will hopefully make us really feel. But additionally, there are some random pictures of Charli up within the sky subsequent to Toad. This complete factor looks like will probably be deeply trippy when it exists. For now, try the music beneath.