Gambhir-Delhi Capitals Partnership Not Happening As Of Now: Official

Former Delhi Capitals skipper Gautam Gambhirs dream of proudly owning an Indian Premier League facet must await some time as his curiosity to be part of the possession workforce of the Delhi franchise has didn’t materialise as of now. The previous India opener was stated to have been eyeing a 10 per cent stake within the workforce which is collectively owned by GMR Group and JSW Sports activities. Talking to IANS, a DC official confirmed that whereas talks had been on, the transfer is not occurring as of now.

“Not happening as of now. There were talks of him coming on board and there were talks if you ask me honestly, but not happening this season 99.9 per cent. If it does happen later then that is a different story, but don’t see it happening ahead of the 2020 season,” the official stated.

Curiously, rumours had been additionally doing the rounds that if not a co-owner, Gambhir may additionally be roped in as mentor since that place has been left vacant after former mentor Sourav Ganguly stepped right down to take over because the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) President. However the official stated nothing of the types was occurring both.

“Well no to that question as well. We are not really looking at a mentor as of now. We have a strong unit in coach Ricky Ponting and the rest of the support staff. Also, we don’t really know if Gambhir can come onboard as he also is an MP,” the official cleared.

A BCCI official although confirmed that on paper there can be no battle if Gambhir does turn into a mentor with an IPL workforce. “Technically on paper, there would be no conflict. But you do know how things are nowadays. There are certain people waiting to shoot a mail to the Ombudsman for every possible thing to get some mileage out of it. But like I said, on paper there is no case of conflict if Gambhir does become a mentor,” the official advised IANS.

Delhi Capitals have seen an entire change in fortune since JSW purchased 50 per cent stake within the workforce for Rs 550 crore in 2019. Not solely did they alter the identify of the workforce from Delhi Daredevils, but in addition roped in Ganguly as mentor and Ponting as coach. The consequence was there for all to see as they certified for the knockouts for the primary time since 2012. Whereas they didn’t seize the trophy, issues have clearly seemed brighter.