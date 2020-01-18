Game Day: Blackhawks at Maple Leafs

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Saturday, 7 p.m., Scotiabank Area

TV: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario; Radio: 590 AM

THE BIG MATCHUP

RW Patrick Kane vs. C Auston Matthews

These two all the time placed on a scoring present, with a few memorable one-goal video games on the United Heart in Toronto’s previous two visits. With 29 factors in 18 video games towards the Leafs, nearly his greatest numbers towards any non-conference opponent, Kane may count on some household and buddies to slip up from Buffalo. Toronto’s greatest home-ice sniper, Matthews was denied Thursday towards Calgary, however solely as soon as this season has he not scored within the subsequent SBA match.

FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME

The brand new Dominator?

Winger Dominik Kubalik got here round on the proper time for the Hawks, giving them a pleasant bookend with Alex DeBrincat for secondary scoring. Earlier than being blanked in Montreal, he had six factors in 4 video games, making it 24 in 46 for the 24-year-old Czech, an ex-member of the Sudbury Wolves. The Hawks even have signed WHL star ahead Brandon Hagel and will get him on this sport.

Second serving to

Toronto has been at its greatest offensively within the center interval, with 59 objectives, tied with Tampa Bay for fourth-most within the NHL. That’s virtually double what Chicago has produced within the second.

Energy by means of

The Leafs preserve producing high quality energy play possibilities with their spectacular weaponry and will have managed a minimum of yet one more purpose on Thursday towards Calgary in 4 possibilities. However they’re up towards the seventh-best PK within the league and have to be cautious of giving up rushes the opposite method.

Stretch that defence

Defencemen Travis Dermott and Rasmus Sandin are getting loads of ice time with the accidents to Jake Muzzin and Morgan Rielly. Each confirmed poise on Thursday because the Flames pressured them, whereas that is one other probability for one-time Blackhawk second-round draft decide Justin Holl to actually present the Hawks what they missed.

Face it

The Leafs have had some nice numbers on the draw of late at residence and had into this one ranked third within the league.

MAPLE LEAFS GAME DAY LINES

LW C RW

Zach Hyman Auston Matthews Mitch Marner

William Nylander John Tavares Pierre Engvall

Andreas Johnsson Alex Kerfoot Kasperi Kapanen

Brooks/Timashov Jason Spezza Frederik Gauthier

Defence pairings

Travis Dermott Justin Holl

Martin Marincin Tyson Barrie

Rasmus Sandin Cody Ceci

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen

Michael Hutchinson

SICK BAY

D Jake Muzzin (foot)

D Morgan Rielly (foot)

LW Trevor Moore (concussion)

RW/LW Ilya Mikheyev (wrist)

BLACKHAWKS GAME DAY LINES

LW C RW

Dominik Kubalik Jonathan Toews Drake Caggiula

Alex Nylander Ryan Carpenter Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat David Kampf Kirby Dach

Bradon Saad/Dylan Sikura Zack Smith Matthew Highmore

DEFENCE PAIRS

Duncan Keith Adam Boqvist

Erik Gustafsson Connor Murphy

Olli Maatta Slater Koekkoek

GOALIES

Corey Crawford

Robin Lehner

INJURIES

D Brent Seabrook (shoulder, hips)

D Calvin de Haan (shoulder)

RW Brandon Saad (ankle)

RW Andrew Shaw (concussion)

RW Dylan Strome (ankle)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Energy Play

Toronto 24.1% (sixth)

Chicago 15.7% (27th)

Penalty killing

Toronto 76.1% (25th)

Chicago 83.zero% (seventh)

