Game Day: Blackhawks at Maple Leafs

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Saturday, 7 p.m., Scotiabank Area
TV: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario; Radio: 590 AM
THE BIG MATCHUP
RW Patrick Kane vs. C Auston Matthews
These two all the time placed on a scoring present, with a few memorable one-goal video games on the United Heart in Toronto’s previous two visits. With 29 factors in 18 video games towards the Leafs, nearly his greatest numbers towards any non-conference opponent, Kane may count on some household and buddies to slip up from Buffalo. Toronto’s greatest home-ice sniper, Matthews was denied Thursday towards Calgary, however solely as soon as this season has he not scored within the subsequent SBA match.
FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME
The brand new Dominator?
Winger Dominik Kubalik got here round on the proper time for the Hawks, giving them a pleasant bookend with Alex DeBrincat for secondary scoring. Earlier than being blanked in Montreal, he had six factors in 4 video games, making it 24 in 46 for the 24-year-old Czech, an ex-member of the Sudbury Wolves. The Hawks even have signed WHL star ahead Brandon Hagel and will get him on this sport.
Second serving to
Toronto has been at its greatest offensively within the center interval, with 59 objectives, tied with Tampa Bay for fourth-most within the NHL. That’s virtually double what Chicago has produced within the second.
Energy by means of
The Leafs preserve producing high quality energy play possibilities with their spectacular weaponry and will have managed a minimum of yet one more purpose on Thursday towards Calgary in 4 possibilities. However they’re up towards the seventh-best PK within the league and have to be cautious of giving up rushes the opposite method.
Stretch that defence
Defencemen Travis Dermott and Rasmus Sandin are getting loads of ice time with the accidents to Jake Muzzin and Morgan Rielly. Each confirmed poise on Thursday because the Flames pressured them, whereas that is one other probability for one-time Blackhawk second-round draft decide Justin Holl to actually present the Hawks what they missed.
Face it
The Leafs have had some nice numbers on the draw of late at residence and had into this one ranked third within the league.
MAPLE LEAFS GAME DAY LINES
LW C RW
Zach Hyman Auston Matthews Mitch Marner
William Nylander John Tavares Pierre Engvall
Andreas Johnsson Alex Kerfoot Kasperi Kapanen
Brooks/Timashov Jason Spezza Frederik Gauthier
Defence pairings
Travis Dermott Justin Holl
Martin Marincin Tyson Barrie
Rasmus Sandin Cody Ceci
GOALIES
Frederik Andersen
Michael Hutchinson
SICK BAY
D Jake Muzzin (foot)
D Morgan Rielly (foot)
LW Trevor Moore (concussion)
RW/LW Ilya Mikheyev (wrist)
BLACKHAWKS GAME DAY LINES
LW C RW
Dominik Kubalik Jonathan Toews Drake Caggiula
Alex Nylander Ryan Carpenter Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat David Kampf Kirby Dach
Bradon Saad/Dylan Sikura Zack Smith Matthew Highmore
DEFENCE PAIRS
Duncan Keith Adam Boqvist
Erik Gustafsson Connor Murphy
Olli Maatta Slater Koekkoek
GOALIES
Corey Crawford
Robin Lehner
INJURIES
D Brent Seabrook (shoulder, hips)
D Calvin de Haan (shoulder)
RW Brandon Saad (ankle)
RW Andrew Shaw (concussion)
RW Dylan Strome (ankle)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Energy Play
Toronto 24.1% (sixth)
Chicago 15.7% (27th)
Penalty killing
Toronto 76.1% (25th)
Chicago 83.zero% (seventh)
