GAME DAY: Breaking down Packers at 49ers

Breaking down the Packers-49ers NFC championship sport on Sunday:

THE GAME

Inexperienced Bay Packers (14-Three) at San Francisco 49ers (14-Three)

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. EST … Levi’s Stadium … CTV/FOX … Radio: TSN 690 Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1050 Toronto, TSN 1150 Hamilton, TSN 1260 Edmonton, TSN 1410 Vancouver … Climate: Overcast, 15 C, Winds eight km/h … Line: San Francisco by 7½.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Does Sherman mirror Adams?: It’s one of many key teaching chess matches of the sport. That’s, whether or not 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh chooses to have Professional Bowl nook Richard Sherman match up 1-vs.-1 towards the clear-cut No. 1 Packers WR Davante Adams regardless of the place he traces up, or do as they often do and simply place Sherman on the defensive left aspect. On condition that San Francisco’s opposite-side cornerback place often is one thing of a weak spot — manned by both Ahkello Witherspoon or Emmanuel Moseley — and that Adams in latest weeks has been taking part in perhaps the very best soccer of his profession, I’d guess Sherman most of the time shadows Adams, left or proper. Can Inexperienced Bay cease the run?: There have been quite a few video games this season when the Packers run defence simply couldn’t cease the run. Six instances in 17 video games foes ran for 149 yards or extra. And the Niners all the time can area a recent again; every of their three-man committee ran for 500-plus yards: Raheem Mostert (772), Matt Breida (623) and Tevin Coleman (544). Jones and Williams: Inexperienced Bay’s dashing assault counters with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. In 12 months Three Jones appears on the verge of superstardom. Groups that sleep on his dynamic skills as a receiver pay for it. If this duo can’t be efficient, the 49ers cross once more will eat up Rodgers, as occurred right here eight weeks in the past. Is Jimmy a Tremendous Bowl QB?: He backed up Tom Brady in two Tremendous Bowls. However that is solely his second profession playoff begin. The kickers’ restricted vary: If it comes right down to an extended field-goal try on the finish, neither crew’s veteran PK is trusted past 49 yards. San Fran’s Robbie Gould, 37, was Zero-for-Four. Inexperienced Bay’s Mason Crosby, 35, was 1-for-2.

INSIDE THE GAME

The Packers have the second finest playoff win proportion in NFL historical past (.614). The Niners, third finest (.608) … Inexperienced Bay holds a Four-Three playoff benefit, however San Fran has gained two in a row … Déjà vu: 22 years in the past these groups met within the NFC title sport, with every, as now, coming off a 13-Three common season. The Packers gained … San Fran allowed solely 147 whole yards to Minnesota, a franchise playoff document … Inexperienced Bay tied for third in turnover differential ( 12), San Francisco tied for 10th ( Four) … Inexperienced Bay’s red-zone defence is significantly better: tied for second in permitting a TD solely 50% of the time, whereas San Fran was tied for 22nd (60%).

KEY MATCHUP

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. 49ers CB Richard Sherman

Arguably the highest QB of the 2010s vs. the highest cornerback of the 2010s. How scrumptious. Rodgers averted Sherman’s aspect successfully sufficient within the NFC championship sport 5 years in the past, in Seattle, to leap out to a 16-Zero halftime lead — earlier than the Pack blew a 19-7 lead with three minutes left in a 28-22 loss that also pains Rodgers. Every star is aware of the opposite properly. “I’d say it’s been intense (between us). Very competitive,” Sherman stated this week. “It’s always a chess match with him, and you’ve got to pick your spots carefully.”

WHO’S HURTING

Couldn’t be a lot more healthy. The Niners listed no gamers as questionable or uncertain, and all gamers however LB Kwon Alexander (restricted all week, pectoral) practised absolutely by Friday. Inexperienced Bay listed solely FB Danny Vitale (knee) as questionable till Saturday, when punter JK Scott (sickness) was so designated too.

PICK

The Packers. My head says Niners will win, and comfortably. My intestine says Rodgers is realizing this might be his final probability at one other Tremendous Bowl. And in his house state, towards his favorite crew rising up, he’ll dazzle in crunch time, like final week. Prediction: Packers 27, 49ers 24.

STATS PACK

GREEN BAY

Per sport (NFL rank)

Factors for: 23.5 (15th)

Factors towards: 19.6 (9th)

Rush yards: 112 (15th)

Move yards: 233 (17th)

Whole yards: 346 (18th)

Whole yards towards: 353 (18th)

SAN FRANCISCO

Per sport (NFL rank)

Factors for: 29.9 (2nd)

Factors towards: 19.Four (eightth)

Rush yards: 144 (2nd)

Move yards: 237 (13th)

Whole yards: 381 (Fourth)

Whole yards towards: 282 (2nd)