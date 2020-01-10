GAME DAY: Breaking down Titans at Ravens

Breaking down the Titans-Ravens AFC divisional playoff sport on Saturday night time:

THE GAME

Tennessee Titans (10-7) at Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

Saturday, Eight:15 p.m. EST … M&T Financial institution Stadium … CTV/CBS … Radio: TSN 1050 Toronto, TSN 1150 Hamilton, TSN 1290 Winnipeg, TSN 1410 Vancouver … Climate: Overcast, 18 C, 10% likelihood of rain, Winds 15-20 km/h … Line: Baltimore by 9½.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Lamar the star: Are you kidding? Even in case you hate the Ravens you must admit it’s enjoyable to observe Baltimore QB Lamar-the-star Jackson. An electrical performer. Why is he a lock for NFL MVP? Right here’s why. Jackson led the NFL in whole touchdowns (43), passing TDs (36), yards-per-carry (6.9), video games with 5 TD passes (three), video games with 4 TD passes (4), video games with three TD passes (eight), plus video games with an ideal passer score (two). Can Tennessee run it?: That’ll inform many of the story right here. The Ravens blitz extra typically than any NFL workforce over the previous 5 years (a whopping 55% of the time), so Tennessee completely should set up a harmful run sport to guard QB Ryan Tannehill from that onslaught, particularly to keep away from second- and third-and-longs. Marks and sparks: Jackson’s high goal, tight finish Mark Andrews, didn’t practise totally all week on an injured ankle. Operating again Mark Ingram, Baltimore’s starter, is battling an injured calf. If neither participant is his normal self, the Ravens are weakened. Titans’ defensive wrinkles: Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman stated all through the common season that opposing groups would throw new defensive schemes or performs at them, to strive one thing else in opposition to his novel run-based assault. The Ravens would rapidly diagnose it, and alter their play-calling accordingly. Titans defensive deal with Jurrell Casey stated his defensive coordinator Dean Pees has “a couple of things up his sleeve. But … I don’t think we need to change much of it. We’ve just got to make sure we execute.” Indicators of Ravens rust?: Not solely did the Ravens have a bye final week, however Baltimore coaches rested some key starters of their regular-season finale, with the AFC’s No. 1 seed secured. So Jackson hasn’t performed in three weeks.

INSIDE THE GAME

Collection historical past is tied, 10-10 … Baltimore has a 2-1 lead within the playoffs … Solely New England has extra playoff wins this century (30) than Baltimore (15) … The Titans have received 11-of-14 since Tannehill took over as beginning QB … Henry’s 204 scrimmage yards at New England (182 speeding, 22 receiving) had been probably the most within the playoffs by any NFL participant since Colts WR T.Y. Hilton had 224 six years in the past … That is the second playoff sport for every QB … In Week 6 of 2018 Baltimore shut out Tennessee by itself subject, 21-Zero … Tannehill posted one of the best passer score (117.5) within the league … Baltimore ranked No. 1 in level differential ( 15.6 per sport).

KEY MATCHUP

Lamar Jackson in area vs. Titans tacklers

Going all out on each play is a effective playoff mantra. However Titans defenders should exhibit endurance when Jackson bursts into open area, as he’ll certainly do a number of occasions all through the sport. They know what they need to do, however it’s means simpler stated than executed. “The biggest thing is closing gaps on him,” DT Jurrell Casey stated. “When he’s going downfield he’s picking up yardage … 25, 30 yards a carry. So (we need to) keep him sideline to sideline, get him (back) on his feet, back and forth, so he doesn’t know where to go with a lane.”

WHO’S HURTING

After the Ravens designated Ingram as questionable along with his calf harm, studies stated he’ll play. How successfully? Identical goes for TE Andrews, the Ravens’ main receiver (ankle). The Ravens do have efficient backups at each positions. Tennessee received’t have WRs Adam Humphries or Cody Hollister (ankles) nor LB Jayon Brown (shoulder).

PICK

The Ravens. Even in case you imagine this can be a coin toss, which it isn’t, Baltimore has one of the best placekicker the earth has but produced in Justin Tucker, whereas Titans kickers are Eight-of-18 on subject targets — actually unhealthy. Important edge in a slobber-knocker like this. Prediction: Ravens 26, Titans 10.

STATS PACK

TENNESSEE

Per sport (NFL rank)

Factors for: 25.1 (10th)

Factors in opposition to: 20.7 (12th)

Rush yards: 139 (threerd)

Move yards: 224 (21st)

Whole yards: 363 (12th)

Whole yards in opposition to: 360 (21st)

BALTIMORE

Per sport (NFL rank)

Factors for: 33.2 (1st)

Factors in opposition to: 17.6 (threerd)

Rush yards: 206 (1st)

Move yards: 202 (27th)

Whole yards: 408 (2nd)

Whole yards in opposition to: 301 (fourth)