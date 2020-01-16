Game Day: Flames at Maple Leafs

CALGARY FLAMES (25-18-5) at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (25-16-6)

Thursday, 7 p.m., Scotiabank Area

TV: TSN4; Radio: 590 AM

THE BIG MATCHUP

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Auston Matthews

Tkachuk is on the centre of a league debate on his blind-side hits and the precise to retaliate. Although the Leafs-Flames rivalry isn’t on par with the Battle Of Alberta that set issues off the opposite evening, Matthews expects his previous USNDP good friend will attempt to wind up the house crew. “It’s something he feeds off,” Matthews stated. “I saw that first-hand for two years, a guy you hate to play against. He gets under other guys’ skin and does a very good job at it, and he’s a heck of a player as well.” Matthews had a hat trick Tuesday in opposition to the Devils and now has 27 house targets.

FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME

Sizzling ’n’ chilly in Canada

From their stirring win over Edmonton amid the Zack Kassian – Matthew Tkachuk sideshow, the Flames crossed the nation and regarded flat in a 2-Zero loss in Montreal. As much as then, they have been making a pleasant five-game victory run to first place within the Pacific Division. However the Flames even have been blanked a league-high six instances.

The place’s the D?

In November, after the Leafs allowed four-plus targets in 5 straight video games, administration fired coach Mike Babcock. That received’t be Sheldon Keefe’s destiny if that will get duplicated as of this sport’s end result, but it surely’s nonetheless a priority for a crew that had re-dedicated itself to taking part in tighter and never resort to scoring its means out of hassle.

Third and targets

The final time these groups met in Calgary a month in the past, the Leafs had certainly one of their expensive siestas initially the third interval during which the Flames pounded in three inside three minutes en path to a Four-2 victory. Till the debacle in Florida, that was the final time Toronto had dropped a street sport. This sport might function two goalies on their strategy to the all-star sport, Frederik Andersen and David Rittich, the latter named as a substitute on Wednesday.

Welcome house

Eight Flames name the GTA and southern Ontario house, headed by captain Mark Giordano. However the Leafs have received six of the previous seven conferences right here.

Can’t snuff the Flames

With six victories when trailing after two durations, Calgary is tied for second with probably the most such comebacks within the league. The Leafs have been everywhere in the map, main massive and trailing massive.

MAPLE LEAFS LINEUP

Forwards

Zach Hyman – Auston Matthews – Mitchell Marner

Alexander Kerfoot – John Tavares – William Nylander

Andreas Johnsson – Pierre Engvall – Kasperi Kapanen

Jason Spezza – Adam Brooks – Frederik Gauthier

Defence

Martin Marincin – Tyson Barrie

Travis Dermott – Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin – Cody Ceci

Goaltenders

Frederik Andersen

Michael Hutchinson

FLAMES LINEUP

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane – Elias Lindholm – Matthew Tkachuk

Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Mikael Backlund

Milan Lucic – Derek Ryan – Dillon Dube

Zac Rinaldo – Tobias Rieder – Sam Bennett

Defence

Mark Giordano – TJ Brodie

Noah Hanifin – Travis Hamonic

Oliver Kylington – Rasmus Andersson

Goaltenders

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

INJURIES

Maple Leafs — LW Trevor Moore (concussion), RW Ilya Mikheyev (wrist), D Jake Muzzin (foot), D Morgan Rielly (foot)

Flames — D Juuso Valimaki (knee)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Energy play (previous to Wednesday’s motion)

Maple Leafs: 24.Zero% (27-for-126, fifth)

Flames: 19.1% (27-for-139, 20th)

Penalty kill (previous to Wednesday’s motion)

Maple Leafs: 75.7% (T-25th)

Flames: 83.2% (4th)