Game Day: Islanders at Maple Leafs

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (25-11-Three) at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (23-14-5)

Saturday, 7 p.m., Scotiabank Enviornment,

TV: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario; Radio: 1050 AM

THE BIG MATCHUP

Mathew Barzal vs. Mitch Marner

The 2015 NHL draft might be remembered because the one which produced Connor McDavid. Not even 5 years later, nevertheless, the general expertise stage of that draft is exceptional. Whereas Marner (fourth total) has gone about his magical enterprise for the Maple Leafs, recording 262 factors in 272 video games, Barzal (16th total) has been tremendous for the Islanders, placing up 181 factors in 205 video games. Neither is an enormous man, and each have demonstrated dimension doesn’t matter.

FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME

Willie fantastic

To say William Nylander is in a zone could be an understatement. With at the least one aim in 5 video games in a row and 11 factors in his previous 5, Nylander must be a focus for the Islanders. “He just hasn’t had any lulls in his game,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe stated. “It’s winning puck battles and coming up with loose pucks and keeping himself on offence and putting his linemates in good spots.”

A closing push

The Leafs preferred their third interval in Winnipeg. Not solely did Toronto have seven high-danger scoring probabilities to the Jets’ one, Toronto didn’t permit a aim for the fourth sport in a row. Actually, since giving up three within the third interval towards Buffalo on Dec. 17, the Leafs have allowed simply two third-period targets in seven video games. The Isles have 36 targets within the third interval, placing them within the backside third within the NHL.

View from house

The Leafs have been sharp on the street, going 10-Three since Keefe was employed, and now they get a possibility to strut their stuff at house with six of their subsequent seven at Scotiabank Enviornment earlier than the all-star break. Auston Matthews, 11th in NHL scoring, has been unstoppable on house ice, scoring 20 targets and recording 31 factors in 19 video games. And the Leafs will attempt to hold constructing on sturdy begins for Keefe, as they’ve outscored the opponent 28-10 within the first interval beneath his watch.

Bodily affect

The Leafs depend on possession to achieve success (and it’s working), however that would get a take a look at towards an Islanders group that likes to take the physique. New York was second within the NHL in hits, with ex-Leaf Matt Martin main the cost, and the Leafs seemingly might be compelled to play a bit extra truthfully. Having stated that, gamers comparable to Matthews, Nylander, and Mitch Marner should be caught first.

Falling in line

After a terrific begin of 16-Three-1, the Islanders have come again to earth, going 9-Eight-2, with three wins of their previous eight video games. The place the Leafs have been proficient on the ability play beneath Keefe, the Isles have had hassle lately, going Zero-for-10 of their previous 5 video games. New York’s penalty killers, led by Casey Cizikas and Scott Mayfield, might be a problem, as opponents haven’t scored a power-play aim (Zero-for-11) previously 4 video games.

MAPLE LEAFS LINES

LW-C-RW

Zach Hyman-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner

William Nylander-John Tavares-Alex Kerfoot

Pierre Engvall-Jason Spezza-Kasperi Kapanen

Mason Marchment/Dmytro Timashov-Adam Brooks-Frederik Gauthier

Defence pairs

Morgan Rielly-Tyson Barrie

Martin Marincin-Justin Holl

Travis Dermott-Cody Ceci

Goaltenders

Frederik Andersen

Michael Hutchinson

ISLANDERS LINES

LW-C-RW

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Tom Kuhnhackl

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Derick Brassard

Ross Johnston-Josh Bailey-Jordan Eberle

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Leo Komarov

Defence pairs

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Ryan Pulock-Noah Dobson

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Goaltenders

Semyon Varlamov

Thomas Greiss

INJURIES

Islanders — RW Cal Clutterbuck (wrist), D Adam Pelech (Achilles).

Maple Leafs — D Jake Muzzin (foot), LW Andreas Johnsson (leg), LW Trevor Moore (concussion), RW Ilya Mikheyev (wrist).

SPECIAL TEAMS

Energy play

Islanders: 19.6% (17th)

Maple Leafs: 24.four% (fifth)

Penalty kill

Islanders: 81.Three% (12th)

Maple Leafs: 75.four% (26th)