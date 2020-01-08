Game Day: Jets at Maple Leafs

WINNIPEG JETS (23-16-Four) at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (24-15-5)

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Enviornment,

TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 590 AM (Toronto), TSN 1290 (Winnipeg)

THE BIG MATCHUP

Patrik Laine vs. Auston Matthews

Without end linked by the talk in some corners within the weeks main as much as the 2016 NHL draft — when the Maple Leafs selected Matthews first total and the Jets took Laine second — it’s a disgrace these two don’t face one another greater than twice a season. Every has had success in opposition to the opposite’s membership; Matthews has 9 factors in seven profession video games versus Winnipeg and Laine seven in seven versus Toronto. Count on to see each on the scoresheet on Wednesday.

FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Contemporary recollections

Although there have been solely 5 penalties referred to as when the groups met final Thursday in Winnipeg — three in opposition to the Jets and two in opposition to the Leafs — there have been some post-whistle scrums. Extra of the identical, maybe? “It was a bit of a fiery game, so we imagine it’s going to be a little bit heated,” Leafs centre Jason Spezza stated. “It’s probably going to be good for us to have a bit of an emotional, physical game.”

2. Get again on D

The Leafs have been burned by an enthusiastic Oilers staff on Monday, two nights after they shut out the Islanders. Giving Jets resembling Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler the form of area Connor McDavid was in a position to benefit from could be silly at greatest. It’s crucial that Toronto carry out with extra simplicity and smarts in its personal zone. Frederik Andersen deserves at the very least that.

Three. Sagging center

The Leafs have had some hassle within the second interval with Sheldon Keefe as coach, and the Jets uncovered that final week, firing 23 photographs (probably the most the Leafs have allowed in any interval this season) on Andersen and scoring all three of their targets. Winnipeg has an NHL-low 28 targets within the first interval, however within the second, has scored 53, tied with the Leafs for second-most within the NHL earlier than video games on Tuesday.

Four. Refuelling stops

The Jets rebounded after shedding to Toronto, beginning a four-game journey with three of 4 factors in Minnesota and Montreal, together with a win in opposition to the Canadiens on Monday. The penalty killers, who sit final within the NHL, gave up only one power-play purpose in seven shorthanded conditions within the two video games. Winnipeg has taken an NHL-low 116 minors, a development that should proceed contemplating the Leafs’ energy play.

5. Internet positive factors?

Connor Hellebuyck fought the puck in opposition to the Leafs six days in the past and was gone to begin the third interval after permitting 5 targets on 17 photographs. Hellebuyck will get one other shot on Wednesday and will have renewed confidence after stopping 70 of 75 photographs up to now two video games. General, the 26-year-old Hellebuyck has not been nice in opposition to the Leafs in his profession, going 2-Three-1 with a .893 save share.

MAPLE LEAFS LINES

LW-C-RW

Zach Hyman-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner

William Nylander-John Tavares-Alex Kerfoot

Pierre Engvall-Jason Spezza-Kasperi Kapanen

Mason Marchment/Dmytro Timashov-Adam Brooks-Frederik Gauthier

Defence pairs

Morgan Rielly-Tyson Barrie

Martin Marincin-Justin Holl

Travis Dermott-Cody Ceci

Goaltenders

Frederik Andersen

Michael Hutchinson

JETS LINES

LW-C-RW

Kyle Connor-Mark Scheifele-Patrik Laine

Nikolaj Ehlers-Blake Wheeler-Jack Roslovic

Andrew Copp-Adam Lowry-Mathieu Perreault

Gabriel Bourque-Nick Shore-Mason Appleton

Defence pairs

Josh Morrissey-Tucker Poolman

Luca Sbisa-Neal Pionk

Sami Niku-Anthony Bitetto/Dimtry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

INJURIES

Jets — D Nathan Beaulieu (decrease physique), C Bryan Little (head), C Mark Letestu (coronary heart), D Dustin Byfuglien (private).

Maple Leafs — D Jake Muzzin (foot), LW Andreas Johnsson (leg), LW Trevor Moore (concussion), RW Ilya Mikheyev (wrist).

SPECIAL TEAMS

Energy play

Jets: 20.Three% (12th)

Maple Leafs: 24.Four% (sixth)

Penalty kill

Jets: 72.2% (31st)

Maple Leafs: 75.eight% (26th)