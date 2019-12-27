Game Day: Maple Leafs at Devils

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS at NEW JERSEY DEVILS

FRIDAY, 7 p.m., PRUDENTIAL CENTER

TV: Sportsnet Ontario; RADIO: 1050 AM

THE BIG MATCHUP

RW Mitch Marner vs. D P.Okay. Subban

Marner’s five-point magic in opposition to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday (the Eight-6 win by the Maple Leafs itself was as defensively undisciplined an affair as you ever will see) makes him the one to observe. However it’s doubtless the vacation break takes some steam out of each golf equipment. With Taylor Corridor traded and coach John Hynes canned, will the Devils muddle via the remainder of the season, amid rumours Subban may very well be the following veteran moved? Or do they play unfastened and get extra outcomes similar to their 7-1 street thumping of the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday?

FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME

Double clutch for Hutch?

One other back-to-back for Toronto, however that is its final till early February, which suggests Michael Hutchinson will get one of many video games. Taking part in the street date to provide Frederik Andersen the house begin Saturday in opposition to the Rangers make sense, with Freddy perhaps needing an additional time off after the wild one in opposition to the Hurricanes. Hutchinson has his first win of the season within the books, taking some strain off of him right here.

Devilish behaviour

Saved from final general within the league by the more serious struggles of the Pink Wings, New Jersey erupted in Chicago with seven completely different scorers. But interim coach Alain Nasreddine could have his palms full if counterpart Sheldon Keefe, who can be changing a fired bench boss, mixes up the highest three strains once more to re-distribute the scoring wealth.

Talkin’ turkey

With Nationwide Hockey League groups not allowed to apply till Friday morning, the Leafs could have their morning skate at dwelling after which fly to Newark, which normally solely occurs for exhibition video games. Toronto’s document in its previous eight video games instantly after Christmas is 6-2, thanks partly to not having to play on Boxing Day any longer.

Face the music

The Leafs are a high five-faceoff crew, with a couple of of their wingers in a position to step in and do effectively. In the meantime, one of many main indicators of New Jersey’s low standing is their 30th-place displaying within the circle.

Jacked for Toronto

Whereas he has not dominated rookie scoring as some anticipated, first general choose Jack Hughes spent a while in Toronto rising up when his father labored for the Leafs, and could have a number of pals watching his first recreation in opposition to them.

LEAFS GAME DAY LINES

LW C RW

Zach Hyman Auston Matthews Mitch Marner

Pierre Engvall John Tavares Ilya Mikheyev

William Nylander Alex Kerfoot Kasperi Kapanen

Dmytro Timashov Frederik Gauthier Jason Spezza

DEFENCE PAIRINGS

Jake Muzzin Justin Holl

Morgan Rielly Tyson Barrie

Travis Dermott Cody Ceci

GOALIES

Michael Hutchinson

Frederik Andersen

SICK BAY

LW Andreas Johnsson (leg); LW Trevor Moore (higher physique)

DEVILS GAME DAY LINES

LWCRW

Jesper Boqvist Nico Hischier Kyle Palmieri

Blake Coleman Travis Zajac Nikita Gusev

Miles Wooden Jack Hughes Wayne Simmonds

Jesper Bratt Pavel Zacha John Hayden

DEFENCE PAIRINGS

Andy Greene P.Okay. Subban

Mirco Mueller Damon Severson

Will Butcher Sami Vatanen

GOALIES

Mackenzie Blackwood

Gilles Senn

SICK BAY

G Louis Domingue (decrease physique); D Matt Tennyson (higher physique)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY

Toronto 22.three% (ninth)

New Jersey 13.zero (T-29th)

PENALTY KILLING

Toronto 76.1% (26th)

New Jersey 80.6% (16th)

[email protected]