Game Day: Maple Leafs at Devils

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS at NEW JERSEY DEVILS
FRIDAY, 7 p.m., PRUDENTIAL CENTER
TV: Sportsnet Ontario; RADIO: 1050 AM
THE BIG MATCHUP
RW Mitch Marner vs. D P.Okay. Subban
Marner’s five-point magic in opposition to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday (the Eight-6 win by the Maple Leafs itself was as defensively undisciplined an affair as you ever will see) makes him the one to observe. However it’s doubtless the vacation break takes some steam out of each golf equipment. With Taylor Corridor traded and coach John Hynes canned, will the Devils muddle via the remainder of the season, amid rumours Subban may very well be the following veteran moved? Or do they play unfastened and get extra outcomes similar to their 7-1 street thumping of the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday?
FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME
Double clutch for Hutch?
One other back-to-back for Toronto, however that is its final till early February, which suggests Michael Hutchinson will get one of many video games. Taking part in the street date to provide Frederik Andersen the house begin Saturday in opposition to the Rangers make sense, with Freddy perhaps needing an additional time off after the wild one in opposition to the Hurricanes. Hutchinson has his first win of the season within the books, taking some strain off of him right here.
Devilish behaviour
Saved from final general within the league by the more serious struggles of the Pink Wings, New Jersey erupted in Chicago with seven completely different scorers. But interim coach Alain Nasreddine could have his palms full if counterpart Sheldon Keefe, who can be changing a fired bench boss, mixes up the highest three strains once more to re-distribute the scoring wealth.
Talkin’ turkey
With Nationwide Hockey League groups not allowed to apply till Friday morning, the Leafs could have their morning skate at dwelling after which fly to Newark, which normally solely occurs for exhibition video games. Toronto’s document in its previous eight video games instantly after Christmas is 6-2, thanks partly to not having to play on Boxing Day any longer.
Face the music
The Leafs are a high five-faceoff crew, with a couple of of their wingers in a position to step in and do effectively. In the meantime, one of many main indicators of New Jersey’s low standing is their 30th-place displaying within the circle.
Jacked for Toronto
Whereas he has not dominated rookie scoring as some anticipated, first general choose Jack Hughes spent a while in Toronto rising up when his father labored for the Leafs, and could have a number of pals watching his first recreation in opposition to them.
LEAFS GAME DAY LINES
LW C RW
Zach Hyman Auston Matthews Mitch Marner
Pierre Engvall John Tavares Ilya Mikheyev
William Nylander Alex Kerfoot Kasperi Kapanen
Dmytro Timashov Frederik Gauthier Jason Spezza
DEFENCE PAIRINGS
Jake Muzzin Justin Holl
Morgan Rielly Tyson Barrie
Travis Dermott Cody Ceci
GOALIES
Michael Hutchinson
Frederik Andersen
SICK BAY
LW Andreas Johnsson (leg); LW Trevor Moore (higher physique)
DEVILS GAME DAY LINES
LWCRW
Jesper Boqvist Nico Hischier Kyle Palmieri
Blake Coleman Travis Zajac Nikita Gusev
Miles Wooden Jack Hughes Wayne Simmonds
Jesper Bratt Pavel Zacha John Hayden
DEFENCE PAIRINGS
Andy Greene P.Okay. Subban
Mirco Mueller Damon Severson
Will Butcher Sami Vatanen
GOALIES
Mackenzie Blackwood
Gilles Senn
SICK BAY
G Louis Domingue (decrease physique); D Matt Tennyson (higher physique)
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY
Toronto 22.three% (ninth)
New Jersey 13.zero (T-29th)
PENALTY KILLING
Toronto 76.1% (26th)
New Jersey 80.6% (16th)
