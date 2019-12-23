Game Day – Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes

CAROLINA HURRICANES at MAPLE LEAFS

2 p.m., SCOTIABANK ARENA

TV: Sportsnet RADIO: FAN 590

THE BIG MATCH-UP

D Jake Gardiner vs. D Tyson Barrie

Essentially the most offensive blueliner the Leafs have had up to now decade makes his return, going head-to-head in opposition to his alternative. Each males have had adjustment points with their new groups, however Barrie has discovered his recreation below new Leaf coach Sheldon Keefe and been given the quarterback duties on the primary energy play unit, which is sizzling of late. Each groups additionally produce other defencemen who prefer to step within the rush.

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. RAISING CANE ON THE ROAD

Carolina simply had a profitable five-game journey, 9 of a 10 doable factors, earlier than a stinker at house in opposition to Florida and are the one staff to not have misplaced in regulation when main, both after the the primary interval (11-Zero-1) or second (15-Zero-Zero).

Put that report up in opposition to the Leafs scoring first of their previous seven video games, with six of these victories, although it took Toronto awhile to get rolling on Saturday in opposition to final place Detroit.

2. THE FRED FACTOR

Frederik Andersen, in regards to the NHL’s busiest goalie, wanted a break day with this weekend’s compressed schedule and Michael Hutchinson took the warmth off with a win on Saturday. Now it’s again to Andersen with a report of 6-Three-Zero in opposition to Carolina. That’s the staff that initially drafted Andersen, a seventh rounder in 2010, however he didn’t signal.

Three. ATTACK MODE

The Leafs might be peppering both Petr Mrazek or James Reimer (Reimer is normally the Canes’ go-to highway goaltender), however coach Rod Brind’Amour has a bend-but-don’t-break staff. The Canes have a report of 12-2-1 when outshot and are good in transition. Early Sunday, Carolina was the one NHL staff this season with 4 skaters who’ve every have at the least 34 factors.

four. THAT’S A SVECH

Andrei Svechnikov’s creative lacrosse type again door objectives this yr impressed Auston Matthews to strive one Saturday, however an excessive amount of snow was on his blade for the puck to stay. Svechnikov may strive one for the younger viewers of this recreation, however count on some stick work on him by Toronto defencemen who don’t intend to get embarrassed.

5. CROWDED ROSTER

It’s simply not sufficient for the Leafs botton six forwards to have an ideal recreation right here and there. It must be constant now that Trevor Moore is again and Andreas Johnsson is anticipated to return in a few weeks. Wage points are going to imply few if any spares might be stored on the roster.

LEAFS GAME DAY LINES

LW C RW

Kasperi Kapanen Auston Matthews William Nylander

Zach Hyman John Tavares Mitch Marner

Pierre Engvall Alex Kerfoot ILya Mikheyev

Dmytro Timashov F. Gauthier/J. Spezza Trevor Moore

DEFENCE PAIRINGS

Jake Muzzin Juston Holl

Morgan Rielly Tyson Barrie

Travis Dermott Cody Ceci

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen

Michael Hutchinson

SICK BAY

LW Andreas Johnsss (leg)

HURRICANES GAME DAY LINES

LW C RW

Andrei Svechnikov Jordan Staal Warren Foegele

Nino Niederreiter Sebastian Aho Teuvo Teravainen

Ryan Dzingel Lucas Wallmark Martin Necas

Brock McGinn Jordan Martinook Brian Gibbons

DEFENCE PAIRINGS

Jaccob Slavin Dougie Hamilton

Joel Edmundson Brett Pesce

Jake Gardiner Trevor van Riemsdyk

GOALIES

Petr Mrazek

James Reimer

SICK BAY

F Erik Haula (knee)