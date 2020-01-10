Game Day: NFC divisional playoff, Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

VIKINGS (10-6 (11-6 if we rely p/o) at 49ers (13-Three)

At the moment: Four:30 p.m. ET, Levi Stadium

Tv: CTV/NBC Line: 49ers by 7

Climate: 13C, sunny with likelihood of rain, winds 23 km/hr

STATS PACK

(Per recreation averages)

POINTS FOR

MIN: 25.Four (eighth)

SF: 29.9 (2nd)

POINTS AGAINST:

MIN: 18.9 (fifth)

SF: 19.Four (eighth)

YARDS RUSH

MIN: 133.Three (sixth)

SF: 144.1 (2nd)

YARDS PASS

MIN: 220.2 (23rd)

SF: 237 (13th)

NET YARDS

MIN: 353.5 (16th)

SF: 381.1 (4th)

YARDS ALLOWED

MIN: 341.6 (14th)

SF: 281.eight (2nd)

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. NINERS REACTION TO THE BRIGHTER LIGHTS

Whereas the Vikings all have playoff expertise after final week, all however 11 Niners will likely be making their submit season debut. How will Jimmy Garropolo react to the next stage of strain? And Kyle Shanahan? His Bucs misplaced a 2005 wild card recreation however he simply high quality management. His solely post-season expertise with think about obligations was in a wild card recreation as OC in Washington (misplaced) and OC in Atlanta 4 years in the past, when the Falcons misplaced the Tremendous Bowl to Patriots in OT. By no means earlier than has he been the sideline boss in a win-or-go residence recreation.

2. ADAM’S ANKLE

We might have one other Curt Schilling, bloody sock situation, however a minimum of Vikings receiver Adam Thielen is anticipated to play. How nicely and the way lengthy is one other query. Thielen was unintentionally spiked by a teammate early within the week and didn’t apply Thursday. Thielen had seven catches for 129 yards final week, together with a terrific 43-yard seize in OT to arrange the sport profitable TD. Accidents restricted Thielen to only 10 video games this season however bear in mind, he did have 113 catches final 12 months. Vikings offence is considerably higher when he’s proper.

Three. HELP FOR THE ‘D’, BUT HOW EFFECTIVE WILL IT BE?

The Vikings misplaced some dimension on defence when 6-foot-Four, 215-pound SS Jayron Kearse (toe, knee) was downgraded to out on Friday. In the meantime, the San Fran D will get a lift with the return of LB Kwon Alexander, who was to be formally activated Friday after being out with a torn pec since October. Alexander is an athletic, sideline-to-sideline defender who will considerably assist the 49ers run defence, however he’s been missed numerous time and received’t play each snap. Additionally anticipated to return to the 49ers defence are sack man Dee Ford and security Jaquiski Tartt, the one participant within the NFL whose first title begins with “Jaqui”. However they too will likely be coping with some rust.

Four. ‘X’ MARKS THE SPOT

With out Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes, the Vikings will likely be lacking their prime two cornerbacks for the second week in a row. They managed simply fantastic towards the Saints, nevertheless, limiting Drew Brees to 208 passing yards and Michael Thomas to 70 yards in receptions. As soon as once more the strain falls to Xavier Rhodes, the previous All-Professional who’s coming off his worst season with an un-godly opponent passer score of 127.eight He’ll line up largely towards Emmanuel Sanders, the savvy and playoff polished WR who had 36 catches for 502 yards since becoming a member of the 49ers in a commerce this season, and has five-plus receptions in every of his final 5 post-season video games.

5. CAN KENDRICKS CONTAIN KITTLE?

First-team All-Professional LB Eric Kendricks is coming off an excellent season (130 tackles, 12 passes defended, 4 tackles for losses, 4 QB hits, two pressured fumbles, two fumble recoveries and .5 sacks) wherein he was the first cause the Vikings have been by far and away the perfect staff within the league when it got here to defending tight ends. He’ll have his arms full lining up towards George Kittle, who this season surpassed numbers set by Mike Ditka for many yards over the primary three seasons of a profession. The matchup will likely be one to look at.

KEY MATCHUP

49ers CB Richard Sherman vs. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Can Cuz do it once more? Heading into final weekend all we heard about was Kirk Cousins lack of ability to win towards good groups, the Zero-9 document on Monday nights and the Zero-15 (and 1-13-1 ATS) mark he had towards golf equipment who went on to 12 video games. Properly, he put that discuss to relaxation with a profitable efficiency (19-of-31, 242 yards, 1 TD, Zero pics, towards the Saints on WCW, however Saturday presents one other stiff problem – the 49ers No. 1 ranked go defence led by veteran Richard Sherman, who had three interceptions this season, his most since 2016. “I think he’s always just steadily climbed … every time he’s gotten more opportunities, he’s only gotten better,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated of Cousins, who he labored with as OC in Washington for 4 years. “I think he’s been given the right opportunity. Whenever he’s been given the right opportunity, I think he’s shown people he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

INSIDE THE GAME

San Francisco is enjoying its first playoff recreation since 2013, and the primary one ever in Levi Stadium, the place consistent with the franchise’s storied custom the endzones have been painted purple to commemorate the event … 49ers are 30-20 all-time in post-season video games with 5 Tremendous Bowl wins. Vikings are 21-29 and have but to take the large prize … 49ers lead the all-time post-season collection between the 2 groups, Four-1 … Vikings have been one in every of 4 groups within the league with 30-plus takeaways (31), becoming a member of New England, Pittsburgh and Seattle within the thievery division …. 49ers led the NFL in pressured fumbles with 21, and have been third within the NFC with 27 takeaways … 49ers had 4 gamers chosen to the Professional Bowl (DE Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle and CB Richard Sherman) whereas the Vikings had three: RB Dalvin Prepare dinner, DE Danielle Hunter and S Harrison Smith

OUR TAKE

49ers 27

Vikings 21

Minnesota simply has too many weapons, and a QB coming off the largest win of his profession, to let the favoured 49ers run away with this one. However San Fran is the higher staff and can host the NFC Championship recreation every week from Sunday