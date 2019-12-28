‘Game of Thrones’ actor Andrew Dunbar dies suddenly at Christmas

Sport of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar has died immediately over the Christmas interval.

In line with Belfast Dwell, the actor who starred in a number of roles on the present throughout seasons six, seven and eight “died suddenly” at his dwelling in Belfast, Eire, on Christmas Eve.

A spokesperson for The Extras Division, an company for performing extras in Eire, confirmed Dunbar’s loss of life to Belfast Dwell. He was in his 30s.

Described as “the dearly loved son of Edna and the late Roy, loving brother of David and Alan and a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin,” Dunbar was an artist, actor and DJ.

He was famend on the set of Sport of Thrones in a number of roles, together with Alfie Allen’s physique double for the character Theon Greyjoy.

Andrew Dunbar in ‘Game of Thrones’. CREDIT: Press

Actor and pal Andy McClay paid tribute to Dunbar. “Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special,” he informed Belfast Dwell. “Individuals all the time felt good round him, pleased, excited for the day’s work and there was all the time loads of enjoyable when he was round.

“I’d say most of us felt the same when we came on set, we wanted Andrew to be there, we’d search him out. He was like a gel that kept us all together.”

The funeral for Dunbar, who additionally appeared as an additional in Line of Responsibility, will happen on Monday (December 30) at Ballywillan Presbyterian Church in Portrush at 2pm.