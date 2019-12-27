Game Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar dies suddenly at home on Christmas Eve

By Bryony Jewell For Mailonline

Sport Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar has died at his dwelling in Belfast on Christmas Eve.

The actor, who was the physique double for Theon Greyjoy who’s performed by Alfie Allen within the hit present, was in his thirties and likewise labored as a DJ.

Andrew, from Portrush, additionally labored on hit TV reveals equivalent to Line Of Obligation and Derry Women throughout his profession, experiences Belfast Stay.

Sudden: Sport Of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar, pictured on the present, has died at his dwelling in Belfast on Christmas Eve

Paying tribute to Andrew, his good friend and fellow actor Andy McClay mentioned he was at all times enjoyable to be round and a ‘form and respectable man’.

He advised the publication: ‘I’ll by no means make any sense of it. He was a real individual, a expertise, form and respectable man and he had a full and good coronary heart.

‘His DJ units have been superb and when he did one set for Sport of Thrones, he ended up doing all of them for the top of season events.’

Function: In addition to being a physique double for Theon Greyjoy, Andrew was additionally a Northern Ally on John Snow’s facet of the Battle of the Bastards

In function: Tributes mentioned Andrew (left with good friend and actor Andy McClay) was a pleasure to work with on set

Whereas Pamela Smyth, Head of Crowd Make-up Sport of Thrones, mentioned that though the present noticed 1000’s of extras Andrew stood out.

She mentioned: ‘All the time skilled and mannerly with a giant broad beaming smile. An attractive soul – he shall be missed by all of the GOT household.’

In addition to being a physique double for Theon Greyjoy, Andrew was additionally a Northern Ally on John Snow’s facet of the Battle of the Bastards.

His different performing work included additional roles in Derry Women, Krypton and as a corrupt police officer in Line of Obligation.

