Game of Thrones actor dies on Christmas Eve

The Extras Division — the largest extras company in Northern Eire — posted to Instagram a press release following Dunbar’s dying, remembering him as a beloved and gifted actor who introduced ardour and a way of pleasure to each mission on which he labored.

“To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement. We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again,” the assertion reads. “He’ll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy’s Double on Sport of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Responsibility, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Ladies, and a Insurgent on Krypton to call a couple of. However most of all he’ll be remembered by his sort soul and infectious character. Thanks for all you probably did for us Andrew. We’ll miss you dearly.”

Pamela Smyth, who served as the top of crowd make-up throughout Sport of Thrones‘ run, stated of Dunbar, “[He was] all the time skilled and mannerly, with an enormous broad beaming smile. A gorgeous soul — he shall be missed by all of the GoT household” (through Deadline).

One other one that has come ahead to honor Dunbar’s reminiscence is Alfie Allen himself. The actor, who started taking part in Theon Greyjoy on Sport of Thrones in 2011, took to his Instagram Story to share a tribute to his Thrones companion. “Andrew was an actor who was additionally a stand-in as Theon on GoT. Extraordinarily shocked and saddened to listen to of his passing,” wrote Allen. “To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through. RIP Andrew xxx.”

Our ideas are with Dunbar’s family members throughout this time of mourning.