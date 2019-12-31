Game of Thrones actor dies on Christmas Eve

Sport of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar, who was the physique double to Theon Greyjoy star Alfie Allen and a frequent further on the HBO sequence, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Based on Deadline, Dunbar handed away at his residence in Belfast, Northern Eire, the place a funeral was held on Monday, December 30, 2019. Although he was in his 30s and reportedly had no publicly recognized well being points, Dunbar’s dying is not being handled as suspicious, as famous by Irish Central.
On Sport of Thrones, which wrapped its eight-season run in Could 2019 with a extremely divisive finale, Dunbar primarily served as Allen’s physique double, standing in for the actor throughout varied scenes to make sure no breaks in visible continuity. Along with that gig, he additionally appeared on the fantasy epic as a Northern Ally throughout the acclaimed season 6 episode “Battle of the Bastard,” in addition to a Stark bannerman all through varied episodes.
Past the realm of Westeros, Dunbar appeared as an additional on the hilarious Netflix authentic sequence Derry Ladies, the now-cancelled Superman prequel present Krypton, and the BBC police procedural Line of Responsibility. He was additionally a DJ and an artist — and, in accordance with Irish Central, selected to divide his time throughout music, artwork, and performing as a substitute of pursuing performing full-time.
Alfie Allen and extra reply to Andrew Dunbar’s dying
HBO
The Extras Division — the largest extras company in Northern Eire — posted to Instagram a press release following Dunbar’s dying, remembering him as a beloved and gifted actor who introduced ardour and a way of pleasure to each mission on which he labored.
“To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement. We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again,” the assertion reads. “He’ll be remembered in his roles as a Stark and Theon Greyjoy’s Double on Sport of Thrones, a corrupt Police Officer on Line of Responsibility, the poor fella cornered by Colum on Derry Ladies, and a Insurgent on Krypton to call a couple of. However most of all he’ll be remembered by his sort soul and infectious character. Thanks for all you probably did for us Andrew. We’ll miss you dearly.”
Pamela Smyth, who served as the top of crowd make-up throughout Sport of Thrones‘ run, stated of Dunbar, “[He was] all the time skilled and mannerly, with an enormous broad beaming smile. A gorgeous soul — he shall be missed by all of the GoT household” (through Deadline).
One other one that has come ahead to honor Dunbar’s reminiscence is Alfie Allen himself. The actor, who started taking part in Theon Greyjoy on Sport of Thrones in 2011, took to his Instagram Story to share a tribute to his Thrones companion. “Andrew was an actor who was additionally a stand-in as Theon on GoT. Extraordinarily shocked and saddened to listen to of his passing,” wrote Allen. “To lose a loved one so young, I can only imagine what his family are going through. RIP Andrew xxx.”
Our ideas are with Dunbar’s family members throughout this time of mourning.
