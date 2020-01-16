Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon to air “sometime” in 2022

Recreation of Thrones followers have a very long time to attend till their subsequent journey to Westeros, as prequel sequence Home of the Dragon gained’t hit screens till 2022.

Introduced shortly after the cancellation of a special Thrones prequel final 12 months, the sequence might be based mostly on George R.R. Martin’s Hearth & Blood, exploring the early days of the Targaryen household.

In an interview with Deadline, President of HBO Programming Casey Bloys estimated that the sequence can be prepared “sometime in 2022.”

The lengthy wait isn’t stunning, provided that the present is but to assemble its forged, whereas the creatives are solely within the early levels of scriptwriting.

“Obviously it’s a big, complicated show,” Bloys added, referencing the 736 web page historic novel that features as its major supply materials, to not point out the broader Westeros tapestry it sits inside.

What is going to Recreation of Thrones prequel Home of the Dragon be about?

Home of the Dragon comes from author Ryan Condal (Colony), Battle of the Bastards director Miguel Sapochnik and unique Thrones scribe George R.R. Martin.

Martin has beforehand acknowledged that he won’t be writing any scripts for the present till he finishes the ultimate instalments within the Music of Ice and Hearth ebook sequence.

No characters from the unique sequence are anticipated to reprise their roles within the new present, as it will likely be set tons of of years earlier.

Within the UK, the prequel will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, simply as Recreation of Thrones did.

Home of the Dragon is aiming for a 2022 premiere