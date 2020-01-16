Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon expected to debut in 2022 on HBO

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com

HBO gave an replace on its Sport of Thrones prequel collection Home of the Dragon on the TCA Winter Tour on Wednesday, revealing it probably will not debut till 2022.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys stated at HBO’s TCA Winter Tour panel that, ‘my guess is we’ll see it on the air in ’22.’

He added that the writers, ‘are within the room breaking story proper now,’ although no manufacturing schedule has been confirmed as of but.

As HBO was heading into its ultimate seasons of Sport of Thrones, it had commissioned 5 pilots from completely different writers, although solely Home of the Dragon moved ahead to collection.

The community did order a pilot for one more undertaking, an untitled Sport of Thrones spin-off, set eight,000 years earlier than the occasions of the present and George R.R. Martin’s books.

That pilot starred Naomi Watts, Miranda Richardson and Jamie Campbell Bower, to call a couple of, written by Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service) and directed by S.J. Clarkson (The Defenders), however the community handed on bringing it to collection.

Bloys did commend Goldman for ‘superbly’ constructing the world of the present, however because it was set up to now earlier than the unique present, ‘it required much more invention.’

‘One of many advantages of Home of the Dragon is there was a textual content from George and there was just a little bit extra of a roadmap,’ Bloys added.

‘[Goldman’s prequel] did have extra challenges by way of establishing a world, however I feel she dealt with that superbly… there wasn’t one obvious factor,’ he added.

HBO handed out a straight to collection order for Home of the Dragon, which was initially one of many 5 tasks the community was growing.

Whereas the preliminary undertaking was written by Sport of Thrones author Bryan Cogman, Deadline reported in September that this can be a model new tackle that world, written by Colony creator Ryan Condal.

The present can be primarily based on George R.R. Martin’s Hearth & Blood, a companion guide launched in November 2018, which particulars the historical past of Home Targaryen.

Home of the Dragon can be set 300 years earlier than the occasions of the present and the books, detailing how Home Targaryen and their dragons rose to energy.

Home Targaryen dominated over Westeros for 300 years, earlier than Robert’s Revolt ended their reign.

In Sport of Thrones, Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen marked the final of the Targaryen household.